There's One Top Dem Who Wants Biden to Stay in the Race

As the Democrats descended into total civil war, Biden looked as if he had few allies. Democratic governors are only backing him for now over 2028 concerns—quite a few want no vestige of the Biden-Harris vessel sticking around—and that’s about it. Donors are rebelling, with 65 percent of Democrats wanting Biden to drop out. Obama and his orbit are working behind the scenes to push out Joe, along with Hill Democrats. Since the end of the Republican National Convention, scores of Democrats have come out of the woodwork to plead with Joe to drop out.

Advertisement

The president remains defiant, and one top Democrat allegedly encourages Biden to weather the storm: Hillary Clinton.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have privately been supportive of President Biden's decision to stay in the race and have been actively encouraging donors to stay with him, according to two people familiar with the Clintons' thinking. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 20, 2024

Both sources used the word "deferential" to describe the Clintons' position as it relates to Biden's commitment to continue his campaign.



Behind the scenes, the Clintons have been in touch with the White House and have offered to help however they can, these people said. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 20, 2024

As Guy mentioned, it’s an interesting leak. The former first lady is the cause of the reported rift between Biden and Barack Obama, who, without hesitation, rushed to endorse his former secretary of state over his vice president. Obama actively discouraged Biden from running in 2016. While Biden seethes over these defections within his party, he’s especially irritated at Obama, who he partially blames for giving us Trump. Hence, his recalcitrance toward all this chatter from other top Democrats, like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, in dropping out. He reportedly sees Obama as the puppet master in this scheme.

Biden is holding on, albeit barely, limping into the Democrats’ convention next month and, if these trends hold, likely toward an Electoral College blowout in November.