Did You Miss This Damning Article About Kamala Harris on Axios?

Kamala Harris keeps her mouth shut about the issues for good reason: she’s shallow and has zero grasp of the issues. It explains the endless word salads and awkward laughter on the stump to blunt how this California liberal is out of her depth in almost every area of public policy. We know this. Most of the media does, too, thought they’re not going to go full bore on her for obvious political reasons.

Advertisement

We’ll give credit where its due: CNN has fact-checked Harris on her appalling stance on fracking. They have been pressuring her to do more interviews, though her foray on CNN with Dana Bash was a disaster and I doubt we’ll see her do more sit-downs. A press conference—the New York Giants are more likely to go to the Super Bowl than us ever seeing that. Axios, which has been hit and miss this cycle, had a damning article in their morning newsletter that exposed how the vice president flip-flops more than a fish out of water:

Nine areas in which Harris has shifted views or her current position is unknown: Banning plastic straws for environmental concerns. (She's no longer for it, as Axios reported Thursday.)

A mandate for automakers to only make electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2035. (The Harris campaign won't say whether she's still for it.)

Banning fracking because of concerns over global warming and potential water contamination. (No longer favors a ban.)

A mandatory buyback program for assault weapons as part of her gun safety agenda. (She's dropped this idea.)

Decriminalizing crossing the border from a criminal offense to a civil one. (No longer supports.)

Reparations for slavery, which many progressives argued for during the 2020 primary. (Position unclear.)

Building a wall on the Southwest border, a defining Trump promise that many Democrats have fought. (Accepted it as part of the bipartisan border package that Republicans killed.)

A federal jobs guarantee that was part of her Green New Deal proposal. (No longer for it.)

Medicare for All, which Harris embraced in her first year as senator. (She's backed off this.)

Meanwhile, the publication also had this piece, which did the Harris campaign's work for her concerning where the vice president stands on policy. If anything, this is an outline for what should be on Harris’ campaign website, which has yet to have any details on her agenda. It shows what the Harris campaign has said out loud: that they expect the liberal press to do the explaining for them—that’s state media, but you already know that.

But when pressed on policy, they openly admit they don’t have time to think about all of the bad ideas they have in store for the country because they’re trying to gaslight the electorate into thinking Harris wasn’t part of the current administration that’s wrecked the country.