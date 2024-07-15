MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: Trump Officially Nominated at Republican Convention

It’s official. Former President Donald J. Trump is the Republican nominee after delegates held their roll call vote today. This comes after the harrowing assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Trump’s right ear was grazed by a bullet that came within millimeters of a fatal headshot. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was neutralized during the attack by the Secret Service, though how he was able to scale a nearby rooftop less than 200 yards from the rally’s stage. The Secret Service has come under severe scrutiny over these lapses.

Trump locked up the delegates months ago in a 2024 primary season that never really took off. The former president easily cleared the field after Super Tuesday. Eric Trump proudly declared all of Florida’s 125 votes to put his father over the top. The Republican nominee needed 1,215 delegates to clinch the nomination.

🚨TRUMP BECOMES REPUBLICAN NOMINEE🚨 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2024

BREAKING: Republicans have officially nominated Donald J. Trump as their Presidential nominee. pic.twitter.com/diynbIMCsl — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 15, 2024

During the roll call vote, Trump announced that Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance would be his running mate. The ticket is complete. It’s time to focus all our energies on defeating Joe Biden and the Democrats.

FOX NEWS ALERT: @marthamaccallum reports that Donald Trump has chosen Senator @JDVance1 as his Vice President pick pic.twitter.com/RBaLIolS1m — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 15, 2024

Last Note: McConnell is still unpopular with conservatives. Not that you need reminding, but it explains liberals who tried to use McConnell as an example of someone who was too old for office when Biden imploded against Trump in the first debate.