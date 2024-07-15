RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: Trump Officially Nominated at Republican Convention

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 15, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It’s official. Former President Donald J. Trump is the Republican nominee after delegates held their roll call vote today. This comes after the harrowing assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Trump’s right ear was grazed by a bullet that came within millimeters of a fatal headshot. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was neutralized during the attack by the Secret Service, though how he was able to scale a nearby rooftop less than 200 yards from the rally’s stage. The Secret Service has come under severe scrutiny over these lapses.

Trump locked up the delegates months ago in a 2024 primary season that never really took off. The former president easily cleared the field after Super Tuesday. Eric Trump proudly declared all of Florida’s 125 votes to put his father over the top. The Republican nominee needed 1,215 delegates to clinch the nomination.

During the roll call vote, Trump announced that Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance would be his running mate. The ticket is complete. It’s time to focus all our energies on defeating Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Last Note: McConnell is still unpopular with conservatives. Not that you need reminding, but it explains liberals who tried to use McConnell as an example of someone who was too old for office when Biden imploded against Trump in the first debate.

