Trump Announces VP Pick

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) was revealed as former President Donald Trump's running mate on Monday afternoon as the Republican National Convention got underway in Milwaukee, bringing the 2024 veepstakes to a close and finalizing the GOP ticket ahead of November's election.

Trump announced the pick in a post on Truth Social:

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.... ....As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!

Within minutes, the first Team Trump video promoting the 2024 Republican ticket hit social media:

Trump's decision was kept remarkably quiet until just before the announcement was made, a significant achievement given how much attention was focused on the shortlist bandied about by pundits in recent weeks. That could be due to, as some outlets reported on Monday, Trump not finalizing his decision until the last minute — reportedly as late as the 2:00 p.m. ET hour.

Even as of midday Monday when potential VP picks Doug Burgum, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Glenn Youngkin were all in Milwaukee at various convention-related events, it was reported that they were each just "awaiting President Trump's tap on the shoulder."

Breaking: Burgham/Vance/Rubio/Youngkin are ALL in Milwaukee and we are hearing that all are still awaiting President Trump’s tap on the shoulder. Apprentice vibes anyone? — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) July 15, 2024

Throughout the day on Monday, one by one, contenders were told they had not been selected as Trump's running mate — a method straight out of "The Apprentice." First Rubio was ruled out, then Burgum.

Vance will address the country from the Republican National Convention stage in primetime on Wednesday followed the next night by Trump's address to close out the 2024 convention in Milwaukee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.