So, Did Obama Order the Code Red on Biden?

The Clooney New York Times op-ed was the key: Obama likely gave the go-ahead to order the code red on Biden. Think Tony Soprano ordering a hit: you don't say it per se. Clooney’s essay was brutal, calling on Biden to drop out. He added that the frail and aloof man we saw during the June 27 debate was the same person he encountered at that ritzy Los Angeles fundraiser with Obama that netted the campaign some $30 million. It sent the Biden campaign into a tailspin yesterday, who tried to insinuate that Biden’s stamina was better than the Hollywood actor, noting that Mr. Clooney left the event early.

Few celebrities are closer with Obama than George Clooney - You can bet he ran this statement about Biden by Barack before it went public pic.twitter.com/ICSxEGpxU2 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 10, 2024

SCOOP: @BarackObama and George Clooney were in touch before the actor wrote his brutal op-ed suggesting Biden was a diminished man who should step aside from the presidency.



Obama did not encourage or advise him on the op-ed, but he did not try to dissuade him either.



Read… — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 11, 2024

No one believes that and who the hell is running this communication shop? It’s a line that no one would believe. When that talking point went out, CNN’s Jake Tapper could barely contain himself yesterday. It’s sad. And now, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, who has been going through the stages of grief since the June 27 debate, reported that Obama has been working behind the scenes to change the top of the Democratic Party ticket:

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:



“What’s going on behind the scenes is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this.”



pic.twitter.com/hbMKeiskSL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 11, 2024

Despite repeated WH denials of any Obama-Biden tension and the public bromance display, Biden friend Joe Scarborough says: "Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his treatment under not only the Obama staff but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton" pic.twitter.com/o95DELNNS7 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 11, 2024

His former staffers/speechwriters, along with his top adviser and fixer David Axelrod, have all been ripping Joe apart. It makes sense, especially since Obama never wanted Joe to be president, a point that’s caused intense resentment with Biden regarding his former boss. The feeling of being passed over by Obama, who enthusiastically supported Hillary Clinton in 206, remains raw with Biden. It’s one of the reasons why this man is taking an Alamo-like last stand. He proved his critics wrong in 2020 and is motivated to do so again, even at one-third of brain capacity. Yet, it’s not 2020; he’s unpopular, 75 percent thinks he’s too old to be effective, and he’s heading toward a landslide loss against Trump.



