Watch Jake Tapper's Face When He Heard How the Biden Campaign Reacted to Clooney's Op-Ed

Spencer wrote about it yesterday. The Hollywood liberal establishment is starting to turn on Joe Biden, with George Clooney dropping a brutal op-ed in The New York Times calling for the president to step aside. Two things are notable here: Jeffrey Katzenberg, a longtime ally of Biden, studio executive, and chairman of the ‘Joe is mentally sound’ committee, didn’t want Clooney to print this piece. Second, there is no way this would have been greenlit without Obama’s blessing. The former president has a long history of not being enthusiastic about Biden’s presidency.

Clooney has more loyalty to Obama than he does Katzenberg. https://t.co/c4JgyR7eBa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

The actor was damning in his passage about Biden looking and acting as he did during his disastrous debate with Donald Trump on June 27. Clooney was at the fundraiser where Biden was led off stage by Barack Obama. The event netted the Biden campaign some $30 million, but this was the start of the media’s “cheap fake/ selectively edited” video narrative to protect the president, which got shot up more than Sonny Corleone when Trump boat raced Biden.

3 weeks ago, June 17, Nicole Wallace ran the below segment on “insidious Republican cheap fakes” and showed Biden’s stumbling fundraiser exit with Obama — which is the same George Clooney event that led to today’s call for Biden to drop out. pic.twitter.com/BaEXBQwjPc https://t.co/f9pcwf0fnC — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) July 10, 2024

The fundraiser Clooney is talking about is the same one media went after people for noticing Biden's behavior as "cheap fake" and Andrew Bates called reporting on it "Murdoch's sad little pact".



Who is emailing Andy Bates for a follow up today? https://t.co/aHSLd14r7h pic.twitter.com/RQutrr005L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

Remember: This was the fundraiser where Obama had to lead Biden away by the hand. You were told by the Associated Press and others that this was a perfectly normal interaction, that Obama merely wanted to appear chummy, and that to suggest otherwise was a "cheap fake." https://t.co/sbezEk6xmY — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 10, 2024

Reminder this is the fundraiser where Obama had to lead Biden off the stage



The White House told us it was a cheapfake to point that out. Now the organizer of the fundraiser says that Biden appeared insanely old and now needs to drop out of the race https://t.co/TXXbCTYrUU — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 10, 2024

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

How does the Biden campaign respond? By suggesting that Clooney left the event early, insinuating that Joe Biden has more stamina. It’s a line that made CNN’s Jake Tapper chuckle because it’s so outrageous. If CNN’s on-air talent can’t keep it together when hearing this sad spin, no voter will either. This counter-spin was also met with derision and mockery from other liberals.

Biden is fighting back on Clooney.



From a source familiar with event planning: “The President stayed for over 3 hours, while Clooney took a photo quickly and left.” — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 10, 2024

When you're attacking George Clooney's fitness on background it might be time to rethink the comms strategy. https://t.co/sqtFCRMBMi — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 10, 2024

Check out the look on Jake Tapper's face after he's told that the Biden campaign is suggesting that Joe Biden has more stamina than George Clooney because Clooney left a fundraiser before Biden did. pic.twitter.com/0WlUooT2xl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 10, 2024

President Biden has more stamina than George Clooney, a Biden campaign official suggested, per @kaylatausche. pic.twitter.com/dJ1T3KsI8U — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 10, 2024

Biden is really trying to claim that he's more vigorous than George Clooney? Really? I've traveled with Clooney for days over rough roads in sub-Saharan Africa, and it's just sad to see Biden pretend that he can outlast Clooney at anything. I admire Biden. So does Clooney. But… https://t.co/syhVGYWX50 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 10, 2024

This rules so hard. https://t.co/maiLVSnKip — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

It's just sad at this point.