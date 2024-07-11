What's Causing Biden to Get Angrier About the Ongoing Efforts to Dump Him
Watch Jake Tapper's Face When He Heard How the Biden Campaign Reacted to Clooney's Op-Ed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Spencer wrote about it yesterday. The Hollywood liberal establishment is starting to turn on Joe Biden, with George Clooney dropping a brutal op-ed in The New York Times calling for the president to step aside. Two things are notable here: Jeffrey Katzenberg, a longtime ally of Biden, studio executive, and chairman of the ‘Joe is mentally sound’ committee, didn’t want Clooney to print this piece. Second, there is no way this would have been greenlit without Obama’s blessing. The former president has a long history of not being enthusiastic about Biden’s presidency. 

The actor was damning in his passage about Biden looking and acting as he did during his disastrous debate with Donald Trump on June 27. Clooney was at the fundraiser where Biden was led off stage by Barack Obama. The event netted the Biden campaign some $30 million, but this was the start of the media’s “cheap fake/ selectively edited” video narrative to protect the president, which got shot up more than Sonny Corleone when Trump boat raced Biden.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

How does the Biden campaign respond? By suggesting that Clooney left the event early, insinuating that Joe Biden has more stamina. It’s a line that made CNN’s Jake Tapper chuckle because it’s so outrageous. If CNN’s on-air talent can’t keep it together when hearing this sad spin, no voter will either. This counter-spin was also met with derision and mockery from other liberals.

 It's just sad at this point.

