CNN's Jake Tapper Reads Biden's 'Reassuring' Quote About His Mental Fitness. It's Incoherent.

During his raging call with MSNBC’s Morning Joe this week, Mr. Biden jacked up on whatever cocktail they had him on and went on an unhinged rant against his detractors, defiantly declaring that he would stay in the race. The media hits the president has taken since his disastrous June 27 debate were to quell any concerns about his mental health. It only exacerbated them, driving Democrats’ anxiety to sky-high levels, with many wondering if he has the chops to win. Most privately say he doesn’t, though few have dared to come out publicly.

CNN’s Jake Tapper went on an extended commentary this week, reading word-for-word this quote meant to reassure Democrats about his age and mental fitness. It’s incoherent:

CNN’s ⁦@jaketapper⁩ reads an incoherent Biden quote from Morning Joe word-for-word: “That sound bite is supposed to be reassuring” pic.twitter.com/friVDsJis9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2024

This is why 75 percent of Americans think he’s too old for the job. That figure isn’t getting better, and Biden doesn’t have the time to whittle that down to a manageable level, which would be a third of that figure. The president heads into the bunker, writes off the debate as a one-off event, and carries onwards, which isn’t work. It wasn’t an outlier. George Clooney, who recently came out against Biden’s continued candidacy, says the man he saw at his fundraiser, which raised $30 million, was the same person you saw on television.

The denialism this president and family have is reeking of pure selfishness, driving Democrats to the dark corners of their minds. Some are hoping Biden slips up again, so their case is ironclad. If that were to happen, Biden would probably lose the election, trashing any hope for Democrats to retake the House and Senate.

Tapper’s suggestion to put this in the “rear-view mirror” is right when dealing with questions about mental health, age, and vigor. Still, it carries the most risk: a true media blitz coupled with lengthy press conferences that should come with unvetted questions. That won’t ever happen. Dr. Sanjay Gupta also spoke with Tapper, adding that the medical professionals he spoke with said that a cognitive test for Biden was warranted.

>> @JakeTapper: "The really easy way to put this in the rear-view mirror" is for President Biden to "release all your health information and do a two-hour press conference."



"What does it say to you that they haven't done either of those?" pic.twitter.com/zpthyFhwbT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 8, 2024

TAPPER: "What was your reaction to the debate? What did you think as a doctor?"



DR. SANJAY GUPTA: "There was concern from the go ... Unanimously, from the medical professionals I've heard — they would advocate for testing based on what I saw at that debate." pic.twitter.com/SB687m1VBe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

What’s delicious about this is that the Bidens thought they could cruise through this presidency.

That ain’t gonna happen, Jack.

Last note: Jake, it's well that you and your colleagues are now reporting on Biden's mental health. We also know the liberal media attacked us consistently for questioning Biden's mental state, so we haven't forgotten; it's just that the Democratic Party meltdown is too good right now, but we'll be coming for everyone later. We saved the receipts.

