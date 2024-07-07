Richard Haass, Who Said Biden Was Driving an Agenda Last Month, Now Says He Needs to Go

Richard Haass, the former president of the Council on Foreign Relations, did a 180-degree turn that should almost give you whiplash. It’s comical. In June, Mr. Haass claimed that Biden was driving an agenda, highlighting his toothless executive order on immigration, the new weapons deal with Ukraine, and a now-failed ceasefire initiative concerning the war in Gaza.

Advertisement

“This is a president who is driving an agenda,” he said in June during an MSNBC panel that was going apoplectic over the now-correct Wall Street Journal article that went in-depth about Joe Biden’s mental decline. After all that huffing and puffing by Joe Scarborough, Mike Barnicle, and others—the publication was right, and they were wrong. Biden’s mental slippage was exposed mightily on June 27 when Donald Trump bulldozed him in the first debate, sparking the mayhem and chaos engulfing the Democratic Party right now, with many members and megadonors wanting Biden to leave the race.

Morning Joe has a meltdown about WSJ piece on Biden’s mental decline pic.twitter.com/Y5bkZiSUXT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2024

Only after Biden’s on-air skinning did Haass decide to jump ship and call on Biden to drop out:

On the Biden-influential Morning Joe, @RichardHaass says:

"I really believe that Joe Biden is no longer positioned that he can be a successful president four and a half years from now. That is why I think we really need to change. He needs to be urged to step down." pic.twitter.com/Zfg5CrZg6w — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 2, 2024

Either Haass was fed a line to say on the show, or he doesn’t know what an agenda-driving president looks like, which is inexcusable given his career as a diplomat and political commentator. He knows what someone who is in command looks like. The ruse is over; the cover-up busted.