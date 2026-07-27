The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a While

They’re out.

The tapes former President Joe Biden recorded with his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, have been released. They confirm what we’ve known for quite some time: that Joe Biden leaked classified information while speaking with Zwonitzer for Promise Me, Dad. He admitted to it on tape, which is why the February 2024 presser was so bizarre.

Advertisement

CNN's Elie Honig on Biden's denial he shared classified documents with his ghostwriter:



"He's ON TAPE — after he's out of the vice presidency — saying to his autobiographer, 'the classified documents are in the basement.' He knew it!" pic.twitter.com/pft2PbQ9oC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

CNN’s @eliehonig on the Hur report: “Biden knew he had highly classified documents in his home, kept them for a reason, and held on to them for years. He knew, all along. He arguably broke the law, and he definitely misled the American public.“https://t.co/bkxVOT1i9U pic.twitter.com/yZYMiaRcz2 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 17, 2024

Even CNN’s Eli Honig, a former assistant U.S. Attorney, said that Biden was close to being held criminally liable. As a former DOJ official, he understands that Special Counsel Robert Hur’s description of Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” aligns with department policy: you need to disclose mitigating factors for prosecution.

For months, there was a legal fight between the Heritage Foundation’s FOIA request and Biden’s legal team, and in a 2-1 ruling on July 21, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of disclosing the tapes.

The majority held that Biden failed to show he was likely to succeed on the merits. It found the public has a strong interest in evaluating Special Counsel Hur's decision not to charge him, and that DOJ's extensive redactions left Biden's remaining privacy interests outweighed… — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 21, 2026

🚨🚨🚨



Our team is reviewing the Biden tapes now. We will be out with various bombshells.



But I want to make this point right now. The tapes make clear that Biden disclosed massive amounts of classified information to his ghost writer Marc Zwonitzer.



Now, take a look at 18 USC… pic.twitter.com/xGBCOFl8dJ — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 27, 2026

Oh, let’s go ahead and crowd source YOUR reactions to the Biden-Zwonitzer tapes. They are now all here:https://t.co/MpSPWZW1Ic — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 27, 2026

🚨Joe Biden ON TAPE telling his ghostwriter that he retained classified documents:



"After that diary entry, the next one...was a long meeting on the Security Council, um, on—and part of it's classified—um..." pic.twitter.com/b7FC01mJNU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2026

Joe Biden admits REPEATEDLY to his ghostwriter he retained classified docs: "I just found all the classified stuff downstairs..."



Charges should have been BROUGHT. pic.twitter.com/tV9cvq5FKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2026

🚨Joe Biden wasn't even sure which documents he shared with his ghostwriter were classified and which were not:



"Some of this may be classified, so be careful..."



"I'm not sure..." pic.twitter.com/0fYRHh2XgV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2026

Zwonitzer deleted digital records once Robert Hur was appointed to investigate whether Joe Biden mishandled classified materials, which he did. Again, he admitted to it on tape. Zwonitzer said he deleted the recordings out of fear of being hacked, which is frankly unbelievable given the timeline. (via Axios):

Advertisement

The ghostwriter of President Biden's memoir told federal investigators he deleted many recordings of his conversations with Biden after a special counsel was appointed to investigate the president, according to a partial transcript of the interview obtained by Axios. Writer Mark Zwonitzer said he erased the recordings because he was afraid of being hacked, the transcript says. Why it matters: Biden's transcribed conversations with Zwonitzer were among the most damaging evidence in special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents. In his final report, Hur highlighted Biden telling Zwonitzer in February 2017 — just after he left office as vice president — that he "just found all the classified stuff downstairs." Hur wrote that "evidence supports...[Biden] was referring to the same marked classified documents about Afghanistan that FBI agents found in 2022 in his Delaware garage." Driving the news: In a July 2023 interview, Zwonitzer told investigators that he had tried to delete the audio of all his conversations with Biden months earlier, according to the transcript which Bloomberg News first reported. Zwonitzer said he erased files in the weeks after Hur was appointed in early January 2023.

Full recording here:

In 2016 and 2017, Joe Biden sat down with a ghostwriter to draft his memoir “Promise Me, Dad.”



Special Counsel Robert Hur obtained these tapes in his investigation of whether Joe Biden mishandled classified information, and released a report stating that Biden read classified… pic.twitter.com/yJ1kyOdjUU — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2026

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.