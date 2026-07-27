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The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a While

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 27, 2026 6:45 PM
The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a While
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

They’re out. 

The tapes former President Joe Biden recorded with his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, have been released. They confirm what we’ve known for quite some time: that Joe Biden leaked classified information while speaking with Zwonitzer for Promise Me, Dad. He admitted to it on tape, which is why the February 2024 presser was so bizarre. 

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Even CNN’s Eli Honig, a former assistant U.S. Attorney, said that Biden was close to being held criminally liable. As a former DOJ official, he understands that Special Counsel Robert Hur’s description of Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” aligns with department policy: you need to disclose mitigating factors for prosecution.

For months, there was a legal fight between the Heritage Foundation’s FOIA request and Biden’s legal team, and in a 2-1 ruling on July 21, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of disclosing the tapes. 

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Related:

DOJ JOE BIDEN

Zwonitzer deleted digital records once Robert Hur was appointed to investigate whether Joe Biden mishandled classified materials, which he did. Again, he admitted to it on tape. Zwonitzer said he deleted the recordings out of fear of being hacked, which is frankly unbelievable given the timeline. (via Axios):

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The ghostwriter of President Biden's memoir told federal investigators he deleted many recordings of his conversations with Biden after a special counsel was appointed to investigate the president, according to a partial transcript of the interview obtained by Axios.

Writer Mark Zwonitzer said he erased the recordings because he was afraid of being hacked, the transcript says.

Why it matters: Biden's transcribed conversations with Zwonitzer were among the most damaging evidence in special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents.

In his final report, Hur highlighted Biden telling Zwonitzer in February 2017 — just after he left office as vice president — that he "just found all the classified stuff downstairs."

Hur wrote that "evidence supports...[Biden] was referring to the same marked classified documents about Afghanistan that FBI agents found in 2022 in his Delaware garage."

Driving the news: In a July 2023 interview, Zwonitzer told investigators that he had tried to delete the audio of all his conversations with Biden months earlier, according to the transcript which Bloomberg News first reported.

Zwonitzer said he erased files in the weeks after Hur was appointed in early January 2023.

Full recording here:

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