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Tipsheet

Oregon's Ploy to Ban Hunting and Fishing Just Crashed and Burned

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 27, 2026 8:00 PM
Oregon's Ploy to Ban Hunting and Fishing Just Crashed and Burned
AP Photo/Philip Issa

An Oregon initiative that would have brought an end to hunting, fishing, and ranching across the state was narrowly prevented from appearing on the November ballot.

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Initiative Petition 28, also known as the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions Act, would have removed legal exemptions that allowed for residents to participate in a variety of wildlife and agricultural practices, including hunting, fishing, trapping, and other animal husbandry practices, according to a report from Fox News.

The ballot initiative was previously believed to have secured enough signatures to surge past the threshold required in order to appear on Oregon’s midterm ballots, with submitted signatures totaling over 142,000. The state required 117,173 in order to qualify for a referendum.

After two rounds of signature verification, election officials in Oregon revised the qualified signature amount to just 104,262. Opponents of the measure applauded the result and stated that the effort was hardly organic, as “extreme progressive animal rights groups from outside the state” funded the signature drive.

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2026 ELECTIONS FOX NEWS HUNTING OREGON

Shortly following the defeat of the ballot initiative, Oregon’s progressive governor Tina Kotek likewise came out to support the result. Kotek only narrowly secured her office in 2022, winning by less than 3.5% of the vote against Republican Christine Drazan. Many onlookers believed, had IP-28 made its way onto the ballot, a conservative wave of opposition would have turned out to defeat the effort in November.

Kotek will face off against Drazan once again in November in hopes of retaining the seat.

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