The Houthis Have Made a Fatal Miscalculation—Saudi Arabia May Finally Strike Back

For centuries, the Bab al-Mandab Strait has served as one of the world's great maritime arteries, linking Europe with Asia and carrying the lifeblood of international commerce. Whoever threatens this narrow gateway risks provoking the combined wrath of every nation whose prosperity depends upon free navigation. The Iranian-backed Houthis have now done exactly that. By declaring a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia and threatening every commercial vessel trading with Saudi ports, the Houthis have committed what could prove the gravest strategic error in their history. Having already terrorized shipping under the false banner of solidarity with Gaza, they have abandoned every pretense and revealed their true purpose, advancing Tehran's campaign to destabilize the Middle East and strangle the global economy.

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This represents far more than another episode in Yemen's long-running conflict. It opens a dangerous second front in Iran's confrontation with Saudi Arabia and the West. Timing makes this decision even more reckless. Iran has already unleashed missile attacks against Saudi territory while effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a quarter of the world's oil and gas supplies normally pass. Rather than easing tensions, the Houthis have chosen this precise moment to threaten the Kingdom's alternative export route through the Red Sea. That amounts to placing both hands around the throat of Saudi Arabia's economy. Such a challenge was always destined to provoke a powerful response.

For years Riyadh demonstrated remarkable restraint. Despite relentless missile and drone attacks on airports, oil installations, and civilian infrastructure, Saudi leaders consistently pursued diplomacy, recognizing that economic transformation offered greater rewards than endless war. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 depends upon regional stability, foreign investment, and secure energy exports. But every government has its breaking point. Iran may already have pushed Saudi Arabia toward it. The Houthis may have carried the Kingdom the remaining distance. Military strategists frequently speak of crossing the Rubicon. Julius Caesar understood that certain decisions leave every road leading back firmly closed. The Houthis appear to have reached precisely such a moment.

Their calculation rests upon a dangerous illusion. They seem convinced Saudi Arabia remains the same military power that struggled during the early years of the Yemen campaign. Reality tells a very different story. Over the past decade, the Saudi Armed Forces have undergone a profound transformation. Hard-earned combat experience, sophisticated intelligence capabilities, integrated command-and-control systems, advanced missile defenses, precision-guided weapons, and cutting-edge cyber operations have produced one of the region's most capable military forces. This represents a military that has learned, adapted, and matured. Equally important, Riyadh enjoys a strategic environment dramatically more favorable than at any previous stage of the Yemen conflict.

The United States maintains formidable naval forces across the region, fully capable of guaranteeing freedom of navigation through both the Red Sea and the Gulf. European naval missions continue expanding their presence. Regional allies have rallied firmly behind Saudi Arabia. The Gulf Cooperation Council has condemned the Houthi blockade outright. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and others have rejected this act of maritime intimidation. Even the United Nations has repeatedly condemned attacks on commercial shipping. Diplomatic isolation increasingly surrounds the Houthis.

Meanwhile, Israel has demonstrated both the intelligence and military reach required to strike Houthi infrastructure whenever strategic necessity demands. Tehran's Yemeni proxy therefore faces pressure from several directions simultaneously. Iran's leadership has always preferred fighting through proxies. Hezbollah, Hamas, Iraqi militias, and the Houthis have served as convenient instruments, allowing Tehran to spread instability while avoiding direct confrontation. Proxy warfare, however, carries an inherent danger. Clients eventually develop ambitions of their own, dragging their sponsor toward conflicts neither side can fully control. That danger has now become unmistakably clear.

The Houthis appear to believe threatening Saudi shipping will intimidate Riyadh into further concessions. Instead, they may have achieved precisely the opposite. Every missile launched toward Saudi territory, every drone aimed at civilian infrastructure, and every threat against commercial shipping strengthens the argument for decisive military action. Every assault reinforces international support for defending the rules governing global commerce. Every act of aggression chips away at the Houthis' carefully cultivated image as defenders of an oppressed people. Piracy wrapped in revolutionary slogans remains piracy. Economic blackmail disguised as resistance convinces very few beyond Tehran's shrinking circle of allies.

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History offers countless examples of aggressors who fatally underestimated their opponents' patience. Imperial Japan believed America lacked the resolve for a prolonged war after Pearl Harbor. Saddam Hussein assumed Kuwait could be swallowed without provoking overwhelming international retaliation. Vladimir Putin expected Ukraine to collapse within days. Each misjudgment carried devastating consequences. The Houthis may soon join that unhappy catalog. Saudi Arabia has invested billions developing Red Sea ports, pipelines, and export facilities precisely to reduce dependence upon the Strait of Hormuz. Those investments now represent essential national infrastructure. Any attempt to sever this economic lifeline inevitably becomes an attack upon Saudi sovereignty itself. No responsible government could tolerate such a threat indefinitely.

Should Riyadh conclude that diplomacy has reached its limits, military operations would almost certainly extend far beyond isolated missile launchers. Command centers, logistics hubs, weapons depots, drone factories, communications networks, and leadership targets would all enter the equation. American intelligence, Western surveillance assets, and allied naval forces could dramatically enhance such an operation. The Houthis would discover that provoking a regional power carries consequences extending far beyond fiery rhetoric.

For Tehran, the outlook appears equally bleak. Direct intervention risks confrontation with American forces. Standing aside leaves one of its most valuable proxy armies exposed to sustained military pressure. Either course weakens Iran's strategic position. By threatening the Bab al-Mandab Strait while Iran simultaneously disrupts the Strait of Hormuz, the Houthis have gambled that Saudi Arabia will once again absorb the blows and seek compromise. That gamble may rank among the greatest strategic miscalculations in modern Middle Eastern history.

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The Kingdom has endured years of provocation with remarkable discipline. Its patience earned widespread international respect. Even the most restrained nation, however, eventually reaches the point where restraint invites further aggression rather than peace. The Houthis appear determined to test that limit. They may soon discover they have crossed a bridge from which there is no return.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament representing Scotland (1999-2014), president of the Parliament's Delegation for Relations with Iraq (2009-14), and chairman of the Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup (2004-14). He is an author and international lecturer on the Middle East.