MSNBC's Morning Joe Had a Total Meltdown Over This WSJ Piece About Biden

MSNBC’s Morning Joe went apoplectic over The Wall Street Journal’s article about Joe Biden’s mental decline behind closed doors. The panel got their orders from the Democratic National Committee, though likely the Biden White House, and torched the publication for supposedly running a hit piece on Biden based on accounts from Trump acolytes.

Co-host Joe Scarborough screamed how Kevin McCarthy is the source for the entire piece. That’s not true. At least 45 people, Democrats and Republicans, were interviewed; even liberals noted that the president had lost a step. Still, they couldn’t negate that Biden is 81 and probably not what he used to be 15 years ago, which confirms the basis of the piece. Willie Geist said that at the beginning of what became a complete meltdown on the panel. There was no disagreement about Biden being slower.

Mike Barnicle was especially heated over the article, noting that five-time married Rupert Murdoch, who owns the paper, probably ordered the piece. Okay, well, the Biden White House ordered Democrats to call the WSJ back and ensure their accounts were that of a strong, vibrant president. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) is quoted admitting as much when he said, “They [Biden WH] just, you know, said that I should give you a call back.”

Morning Joe has a meltdown about WSJ piece on Biden’s mental decline pic.twitter.com/Y5bkZiSUXT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2024

Barnicle added that the giveaway for him with this piece is that Biden is a talker, and there’s no way a meeting with two dozen congressional leaders started ten minutes late is true. Biden would spend ten minutes with each person, attested Barnicle.

Are you kidding me?

In some meetings where Biden spoke frequently, no one could hear him. The notes and flashcards bit isn’t shocking either. Still, the part about Speaker Mike Johnson meeting with Biden on energy policy, specifically the transportation of liquified natural gas, and the president forgetting his position, is jarring. It also can’t be described as a hit piece when Biden spokespersons and communications staffers are sprinkled in trying to deflect and neutralize the more embarrassing anecdotes in the article. That’s proof that none of these clowns even read it.

Richard Haas, former president of the Council on Foreign Relations, pitched another laughable counterpoint, noting that Biden is in charge of and pushing an agenda with his new executive order on immigration, a ceasefire deal in Gaza, and a new Ukraine weapon targeting agreement. The immigration EO is ineffective, and even MSNBC reporters on the scene felt it wouldn’t have much of an impact. The ceasefire agreement is dead because Hamas rejected yet another deal and no one cares about Ukraine. All three issues don’t help or assist American working families who’ve been crippled by inflation in any way. This is classic political class nonsense. It’s also another sign that this president can’t get anything meaningful done because he was never meant for the job.

MSNBC wasted a lot of time neutralizing what is already a fact: Biden is old and weak.