Were These People Always This Crazy?

It’s hard to know what “breaks” someone – which moment the person they used to be, or seemed like they used to be, disappeared and the shattered psyche shell that occupies the space in which they used to live now resides – but our country is full of broken people now. The vast majority of broken people seem to have been crushed by politics, ego or both. And nothing broke more people than Donald Trump. He didn’t do it, his existence did. Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, and it has swept through both sides of the aisle. It begs the question: Were people always this way and we just didn’t notice?

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While I enjoy social media (and you should follow me on Twitter, it’s quite good), and love podcasts (you should subscribe to mine, too, as it is excellent), I’m not sure they’re a net “good” for society. Yes, we have free will and what we choose, we choose, but we also can now create silos of seclusion where we construct a world to live in that is distinctly different from the real world.

We can follow who we agree with and like and block everything else out. That does create a perverse world view because it’s not a real view; it’s incomplete. That changes the way people act toward others, especially those who disagree.

While leftists tend to be most impacted by this – there are plenty of lists circulating on the left of who to block preemptively so as to protect their fragile world from dissenting opinions – they are not alone. It’s hard not to create a bubble, it’s comfortable. But you should step out of it, at least sometimes.

If you can’t defend your beliefs, you’re doing it wrong. If you won’t, well, that’s a deeper problem. Democrats generally won’t try, largely because they can’t but also because they no longer know how to. If you don’t use a muscle, the muscle wastes away. That atrophy impacts the brain too.

If you watch MS Now, and I do recommend you flip to it every now and then to see what's new on Bizarro Earth, you will hear stories using English that might as well be in clicks and bell ringing. When a public school employee in Oregon was fired for displaying books titled “He is He” and “She is She,” inflicting the horrors of both biology and reality on students sent to public schools to learn about the personal sex lives and politics of their tattooed, septum pierced teachers and the near-infinite genders, normal people saw it for the insanity it is. Two Democrat federal judges saw it was oppression and “unprotected” speech. MS Now headlined their story on it, “Over Trump judge’s dissent, school can block employee’s ‘transphobic’ book display.”

The MS Now blogger described the situation, “After investigating a 2024 complaint, InterMountain Education Service District deemed the display a “bias incident” because it was a ‘hostile expression of animus’ related to gender identity. The school told Theis to stop displaying the books and warned him that noncompliance could lead to discipline, including firing. He was ultimately terminated.”

When I was in school, not only were there only two genders, I had no idea my teachers existed outside the classroom. If you’d told me they slept in that room I might have believed you. It was weird to see one “in the wild,” like at the grocery store or at the K-Mart. I have no idea if any of them were married and their first names, largely, remained a mystery to every student.

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Now, the walls are filled with political-vomit inducing, seizure causing flags and every Monday begins with a lecture of how Mx. Rainbow spent their weekend catching and spreading monkey pox. Because what first grader isn’t itching to learn that “love is love” means throuples are a good thing?

Honestly, anyone who needs validation for their lifestyle or sex life from a student shouldn’t be allowed within a PGA tee shot of school, any school. But people like that have metastasized throughout the school system and the school boards, and they’ve insulated themselves from hearing anything negative about it.

I don’t know if social media created really horrible people blasting their insanity to the world or if it simply provided the pathway for the insane to expose to the world the fact that they were always there, but neither answer is good. Just like it’s unclear if TDS actually broke people or gave broken people the avenue they’d been seeking their whole lives to purge their worlds of contrary or original thoughts. Whatever the case, there is a disturbingly large percentage of our fellow Americans who are broken, possibly permanently. Maybe they always were and we just never noticed?

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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