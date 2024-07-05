Dem Senators Now Leaking Damning Info About Biden's Mental Health
The Image That Destroys Biden's 'Bad Night' Narrative Over Dismal Debate With Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 05, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sarah covered this trainwreck of an interview earlier tonight. Joe Biden sat down with former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive ABC News interview that was aimed at quelling the deafening concerns about the president’s mental health. It did no such thing. The faces of the panel that were to weigh in on this interview say it all. ABC News’ Jon Karl rightly noted that Democrats who watched this disaster are even more worried since Joe doesn’t understand that he’s losing the election.

The debate was riddled with poll denialism and outright lies. Stephanopoulos asked about Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) reportedly mustering Democratic Senators to try to push Biden off the ticket. Biden said that Warner was a good man and tried to run for the party’s nomination—that never happened. The former Clinton White House communications director also said he had never seen a president with a 32 percent approval rating get re-elected; Biden said his poll numbers were better. 

It was a magical mystery tour, much like the debate, where a mentally strained and degraded president can’t admit he’s losing and thinks this middling, half-coherent interview will silence his critics who are concerned about his broken brain. 

Another lie Biden peddled pervasively was that he had a cold and a bad night when he debated Trump. We’ve all had colds and seen elderly members of our families go through them; we all know this wasn’t a cold. Second, he claims that exhaustion factored into his bad night. So, what’s this trip to Waffle House after getting boat raced by Trump? Also, the campaign events that went into the early morning hours also shred this “bad night because I was tired” narrative. 

Joe, you’re Drool McCool because you’re old and mentally impaired, and everyone who has handled a family member going through similar matters knows what’s going on—it’s why this concerted effort to not talk about his age won’t work. We all know you’re too old, including members of your own party. 

Also, when asked about the likely scenario that Trump beat Biden in 2024, the word on the street is that the president will be okay with the result if he gives it his all. I’m not sure the party will like that sentiment: 

***

Last Note: This is insane, and even Nate Silver added that it was a disqualifying moment. When asked about taking a cognitive test, “If the Lord Almighty said get out of the race, I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty’s not coming down,” said Biden.

Yikes.

Also, good question:


