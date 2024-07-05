The Image That Destroys Biden's 'Bad Night' Narrative Over Dismal Debate With Trump

Sarah covered this trainwreck of an interview earlier tonight. Joe Biden sat down with former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive ABC News interview that was aimed at quelling the deafening concerns about the president’s mental health. It did no such thing. The faces of the panel that were to weigh in on this interview say it all. ABC News’ Jon Karl rightly noted that Democrats who watched this disaster are even more worried since Joe doesn’t understand that he’s losing the election.

Even ABC Jon Karl: "There is nothing in this interview that is calming nerves of jittery Democrats"



Notes that many Dems are even more worried because he won't even concede he's doing badly — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 6, 2024

When George cut to the team…their faces. pic.twitter.com/xOB3fUTi3r — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 6, 2024

One 👀 House Democrat on President Biden’s interview tonight:



“It made me sad. Completely out of touch with reality and insulated from truth.”



“I’ll be breaking my silence soon.” — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) July 6, 2024

This ABC interview was supposed to shut down talk of Biden’s decline



He immediately says he doesn’t remember if he watched the debate



He’s cooked pic.twitter.com/TsELNFUkdP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 5, 2024

Length of most sitcoms — Censorship is for LOSERS (@GoldMeddle1) July 6, 2024

The debate was riddled with poll denialism and outright lies. Stephanopoulos asked about Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) reportedly mustering Democratic Senators to try to push Biden off the ticket. Biden said that Warner was a good man and tried to run for the party’s nomination—that never happened. The former Clinton White House communications director also said he had never seen a president with a 32 percent approval rating get re-elected; Biden said his poll numbers were better.

.@GStephanopoulos: Mr. President, I've never seen a president of 36% approval get re-elected.



Biden: Well, I don't believe that's my approval rating--that's not what our polls show. pic.twitter.com/ZbQQk3qdcY — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

.@GStephanopoulos: "Do you really believe you're not behind right now?" @JoeBiden: "All the pollsters I talk to tell me its a tossup." — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2024

At this point it's only like their 4th most important problem, but the fact that the White House has drunk the kool-aid on the poll denialism stuff all cylce long isn't helping matters. https://t.co/NDJ4yoskTW — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 6, 2024

Biden smiles when asked about Sen. Warner’s reported efforts to get him to drop out of the race. “Mark is a good man. He also tried to get the nomination, too.” (Warner didn’t run for office.) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 6, 2024

Biden is just making stuff up now. https://t.co/uzM8tGsw8G — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2024

It was a magical mystery tour, much like the debate, where a mentally strained and degraded president can’t admit he’s losing and thinks this middling, half-coherent interview will silence his critics who are concerned about his broken brain.

Joe Biden's ABC interview is already going south. In the first minute, he appears visibly short of breath while complaining about exhaustion during the debate.



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: “Let's start with the debate. You and your team have said you had a bad night, but your friend… pic.twitter.com/GhGPR1KoR7 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 6, 2024

Another lie Biden peddled pervasively was that he had a cold and a bad night when he debated Trump. We’ve all had colds and seen elderly members of our families go through them; we all know this wasn’t a cold. Second, he claims that exhaustion factored into his bad night. So, what’s this trip to Waffle House after getting boat raced by Trump? Also, the campaign events that went into the early morning hours also shred this “bad night because I was tired” narrative.

LEFT: Biden explains to Stephanopoulos that he was sick the night of the debate, tested for viruses and had a bad cold.



RIGHT: Biden milling around a Waffle House in close quarters with a crowd of people after the debate. pic.twitter.com/Ljb5dRDoRr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2024

See the problem here?



He says his catastrophic debate was because he was exhausted and had a cold. Then brags that he felt good enough to go spread that cold all over a Waffle House after the debate at 2am https://t.co/tiHrFeAnW0 pic.twitter.com/jFAMvaqnn8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

Joe, you’re Drool McCool because you’re old and mentally impaired, and everyone who has handled a family member going through similar matters knows what’s going on—it’s why this concerted effort to not talk about his age won’t work. We all know you’re too old, including members of your own party.

Also, when asked about the likely scenario that Trump beat Biden in 2024, the word on the street is that the president will be okay with the result if he gives it his all. I’m not sure the party will like that sentiment:

This interview was the worst of all worlds for the Ds.



Biden committed no real flubs. He didn’t do anything to force himself out of the race. But he appears old, weak, tentative and he’s losing to Trump.



So Biden will dig in and stay. The Ds are stuck. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 6, 2024

Last Note: This is insane, and even Nate Silver added that it was a disqualifying moment. When asked about taking a cognitive test, “If the Lord Almighty said get out of the race, I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty’s not coming down,” said Biden.

This is also disqualifying on its own. https://t.co/va9bwZ9pif — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 6, 2024

This is just a bad night? pic.twitter.com/003WktMrxd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 6, 2024

Yikes.

Also, good question:

Why hasn’t @BidenHQ tweeted out any clips from the first portion of Biden’s big interview where he was supposed to show off his cognitive fitness?



Unless… — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) July 5, 2024



