Tipsheet

Notice Anything Different Regarding Trump Over the Past Couple of Days?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 03, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

Have you noticed anything different with Donald Trump lately? Joe Biden’s campaign is imploding after last week’s debate, where the former president handily beat the president in the 90-minute televised event. The Democratic Party base is in full panic mode, its donor base infuriated, and there are growing calls to replace Biden on the ticket. Barack Obama has weighed in, telling allies that Joe’s path to 270 might not be there after his disastrous debate performance. It seems like a situation where old-school Trump would be poking the bear, mocking the president’s misfortune. Instead, he’s gone quiet, and it’s effective. 

Don’t get me wrong, I love some good schadenfreude. Liberal America deserves everything it’s getting now that Biden has been exposed for his mental limitations. He’s too old, too slow, and doesn’t have the skills to lead. He was never a leader. No one would peg him as a first-round selection. To quote Uncle Junior, he never had the makings of a varsity athlete. Yet, Trump has maintained a discipline that has not been seen in recent years. 

He's allowing the bonfire to consume the Democratic Party. There’s little else the former president can do to increase the damage that’s already done to the Left. Trump allowed Biden to speak, which was the right strategic move. It accentuated Biden’s lingering issues concerning age and competency, which has led us to this behind-the-scenes campaign to purge the president. 

Whoever sat Trump down and said this meltdown was unprecedented and there isn’t much you or the Republican Party writ large needs to do to inflict more damage. The implosion will be lethal enough to the Left. Just watch the show because these self-inflicted political wounds might not be recoverable. There is no need to attack any of the names mentioned that could be Biden’s replacement either: Trump is beating all alternate candidates in the polls. 

Let your opponent do the heavy lifting and hang themselves. It’s what Trump did to Biden in the debate and what he’s doing to the Democratic Party. And that’s also driving the liberal media insane: 

Bravo, sir.

