Here’s What Trump Said About Biden Post-Debate That Will Turn Some Heads

Donald Trump was unusually quiet after destroying Joe Biden during last week’s debate. It led to a seismic shift within the Democratic Party regarding confidence in the president’s ability to beat Trump and lead the country. The voters are convinced that Biden is too old, with brutal numbers to that effect: 72 percent think he’s too old to run for president. Biden is heading for a massive defeat on Election Day, but it’s still early.

Trump allowed Democratic Party infighting and whining to carry on for days, and it was effective. The Democrats were doing the heavy lifting in undercutting their nominee. However, a new video of Trump golfing shows the former president opening his mouth about his decisive win over Biden, where he claims he got Biden to quit the race. He also said that he’s unafraid of Kamala Harris, calling her pathetic (via Daily Beast):

“Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad”



Trump is hilarious dude 😭 https://t.co/JRVIROzsUr pic.twitter.com/vxwfWNamRs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 3, 2024

Imagine thinking this makes Trump look bad — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2024

Donald Trump has delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast. “He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.” It was not immediately clear where or when exactly the footage had been covertly filmed. In the video, the former president asks the person holding the camera what they thought of his own debate performance. As he’s told he did “fantastic” and “amazing,” Trump blusters on flatly, “Look at that old, broken down pile of crap. “It’s a bad guy,” he says, seemingly referring to Biden. After announcing that the president is quitting and handing the baton to Kamala, Trump continues, “I think she’s gonna be better” as an opponent. “She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic,” he says, plucking at his gloves.

First, let’s wait to see how this video was obtained. Also, did Trump mean Biden is physically stepping aside or mentally checked out of this race? The president was described as humiliated in the days following his drubbing from Trump. Frankly, both are possible: Biden’s mental limitations are acute, while his poll numbers have prominent Democrats trying to stage a 21st-century rendition of Julius Caesar.

Did Trump know he was being recorded during this exchange? There is no way that Biden, with the few brain cells he has left, would kowtow and surrender like this, especially if he knew the reaction from his rival. That’s why he’s clinging like grim death to his candidacy, reinforced by his psychopathic, power-hungry wife, Jill, and crack cocaine-addicted and money-grubbing son, Hunter. Trump knows the Left is out to get him, and he should react accordingly.

Before driving off, he did say they’re going to report that he’s probably quitting—probably being the operative word. Again, we don’t know when this was shot. As of today, Biden is still the Democratic Party nominee. That aside, I also agree with everything Trump said about Kamala and Joe.

She is pathetic, and Biden is an “old, broken down pile of crap.”

The animosity between these two men is notable and long-standing.

We’ll keep you posted. The quality of the video isn’t good. Is it a cheap fake?

Only kidding…only kidding. I would say that maybe this could shift focus away from Biden’s issues. Still, with the abysmal polling numbers he has, especially on the cognitive health questions, it’s unlikely Trump on a golf course cursing out his opponent will overtake the news cycle. Too many Democrats are still melting down, adding more to 'Biden Replacement Theory's' intrigue. Trump knows this drama, too. Maybe an intentional leak?

You never know with this guy; I'm not saying that's bad.

UPDATE: And Biden's rapid response remains a dumpster fire:



