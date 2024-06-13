Biden a Bumbling Mess at G7 Summit in Italy

During a parachute event at the G7 Summit in Italy, President Joe Biden wandered away from other world leaders and was ultimately pulled back into the scene by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Later in the day, Biden held a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after signing a new security agreement.

Tune in as I hold a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. https://t.co/LPiQRrhMa2 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 13, 2024

"On June 13th, 2024, President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signed a historic U.S.-Ukraine Bilateral Security Agreement reflecting the close partnership between our two democracies. Today, the United States is sending a powerful signal of our strong support for Ukraine now and into the future. Through this agreement, the United States will work with our partners to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself now and to deter future aggression. By doing so, we will bolster Ukraine’s security, which is central to European security and to American security," the White House released in a "fact sheet."

"More than two years after Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault on Ukraine, today, President Biden is stating unequivocally that United States and its partners will stand with Ukraine as it fights for its freedom and for the principles enshrined in the UN Charter," the White House explanation continues.

Here are the details of the agreement, according to the White House:

With the signing of this 10-year agreement, the United States and Ukraine will work together to: -Build and maintain Ukraine’s credible defense and deterrence capability. The agreement lays out a vision for a Ukrainian future force that is strong, sustainable, and resilient. The United States and Ukraine will deepen security and defense cooperation and collaborating closely with Ukraine’s broad network of security partners. We will support the full range of Ukraine’s current defensive needs now and over the long term by helping Ukraine win the war and strengthening its deterrence capabilities against future threats. Together, we will expand intelligence sharing, enhance interoperability between our militaries in line with NATO standards, and work with our allies and partners to position Ukraine as a long-term contributor to European security. -Strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to sustain its fight over the long term, including by building on efforts to bolster in Ukraine’s defense industrial base, and supporting its economic recovery and energy security. -Accelerate Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, including through Ukraine’s implementation of reforms to its democratic, economic, and security institutions in line with its EU accession goals and NATO’s program of reforms. -Achieve a just peace that respects Ukraine’s rights under international law, is underwritten by broad global support, upholds the key principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, and includes accountability for Russia’s actions. -Consult in the event of a future Russian armed attack against Ukraine at the highest levels to determine appropriate and necessary measures to support Ukraine and impose costs on Russia. This agreement, together with the mutually reinforcing security agreements and arrangements Ukraine has signed with a broad network of partners under the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, is a key part of Ukraine’s bridge to NATO membership. As President Biden said in Vilnius last year and as NATO allies have agreed, Ukraine’s future is in NATO. We are not waiting for the NATO process to be completed to make long-term commitments to Ukraine’s security to address the immediate threats they face and deter any aggression that may occur. The United States will continue to work a broad coalition of Allies and Partners to continue to impose costs on the Russian Federation so long as its aggression against Ukraine continues. In 2024, the United States Congress appropriated $61 billion to respond to the war in Ukraine in a bipartisan show of support for Ukraine. To realize the goals laid out in this agreement and accompanying annex, the Biden Administration will work closely with the U.S. Congress to build on the national security supplemental and develop sustainable levels of assistance to Ukraine over the long term. We will continue to with our allies and partners, including the 15 other countries that have already completed their own bilateral security agreements and the 16 additional countries that are negotiating agreements with Ukraine, to maintain a balanced division of responsibility and burden-sharing to meet the necessary capabilities for Ukraine’s future force.