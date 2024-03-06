Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting
Tipsheet

MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue

Matt Vespa
March 06, 2024

As expected, some of the media reactions on Super Tuesday were unhinged. Others were fraught with outright fiction, like how CNN’s Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to spin how Trump Republicans aren’t most of the GOP. Has she seen how this primary is going? On MSNBC, it was a different story. If Republicans want an ad that they can run throughout this cycle, please clip this panel discussion between Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow, and Joy Reid, where they mock immigration as a rising issue among voters. 

Some aptly noted how this was yet another example of the elite media mocking rural voters—they hate them. It’s also stunning in its detachment from reality. The odor of self-righteousness was suffocating, and the condescension oozed through the television screen. 

 Psaki was aghast that immigration was a top issue, saying how could this be a priority for voters of the Old Dominion, of which she is a resident. 

 “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia,” Maddow responded. 

An illegal alien raped a Virginia teenager last week. And did these women forget how Laken Riley was killed in Georgia? She was murdered on her morning run last month by an illegal from Venezuela. 

It only got worse: Reid decided to get racial again, claiming that the GOP is trying to scare voters into thinking there’s some brown people invasion. Race has nothing to do with this since we don’t know who is coming in since we’ve lost operational control—it’s a national security issue. Second, what are you talking about vis-à-vis white people wanting to drive blacks out of colleges? 

Reid also said that Trump looks younger than Biden because the former president golfed all the time or something. Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation, Joy. So, as you can see, MSNBC had a typical election night. 

