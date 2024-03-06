MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue

As expected, some of the media reactions on Super Tuesday were unhinged. Others were fraught with outright fiction, like how CNN’s Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to spin how Trump Republicans aren’t most of the GOP. Has she seen how this primary is going? On MSNBC, it was a different story. If Republicans want an ad that they can run throughout this cycle, please clip this panel discussion between Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow, and Joy Reid, where they mock immigration as a rising issue among voters.

Some aptly noted how this was yet another example of the elite media mocking rural voters—they hate them. It’s also stunning in its detachment from reality. The odor of self-righteousness was suffocating, and the condescension oozed through the television screen.

Psaki was aghast that immigration was a top issue, saying how could this be a priority for voters of the Old Dominion, of which she is a resident.

“Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia,” Maddow responded.

MSDNC panel mocks the fact immigration is a top issue for voters across the country@jrpsaki: “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue…you’re thinking like what?!”@JoyAnnReid: *laughs*@maddow: “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” pic.twitter.com/CpzBUxWNFG — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 6, 2024

This is why they can't talk about the fact that #LakenRiley was murdered by an illegal immigrant.



So that they can mock *you* for being concerned that the same thing could happen to your daughter. https://t.co/Onh204xwBO — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) March 6, 2024

How are they this ignorant and out of touch… An illegal immigrant was charged with raping a teenager in VA a week ago! https://t.co/AIOqPZQowD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2024

The unifying impulse underlying the modern Democratic Party is contempt for rural whites https://t.co/huRGg9XYWI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 6, 2024

An illegal alien raped a Virginia teenager last week. And did these women forget how Laken Riley was killed in Georgia? She was murdered on her morning run last month by an illegal from Venezuela.

Why do Virginians care about illegal immigration? Because of things like this:



“Gang members restrained, attacked, and killed E.E.E.M. stabbing &chopping him more than 100 times w/ knives, a machete, and a pickaxe Afterwards, the gang broke one of E.E.E.M!'s legs so his body… https://t.co/0f6CJujBeC pic.twitter.com/4QYBIFJw9c — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 6, 2024

It only got worse: Reid decided to get racial again, claiming that the GOP is trying to scare voters into thinking there’s some brown people invasion. Race has nothing to do with this since we don’t know who is coming in since we’ve lost operational control—it’s a national security issue. Second, what are you talking about vis-à-vis white people wanting to drive blacks out of colleges?

Reid also said that Trump looks younger than Biden because the former president golfed all the time or something. Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation, Joy. So, as you can see, MSNBC had a typical election night.

Joy Reid: "The reason [Trump] doesn't look old like Biden looks older, the Presidency ages you when you do the job ... Donald Trump looks the same as when he ran because he was playing golf the whole time." pic.twitter.com/Nee00SX1Zf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 6, 2024

UNHINGED: Racist Joy Reid says Republicans ‘are voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border’



Adding, white people ‘want to drive all the blacks out of the colleges’pic.twitter.com/TwZNsl62Fc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2024



