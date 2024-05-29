Dennis Quaid Explains What Pushed Him Into Supporting Donald Trump

Joe Biden’s America is so bad that Dennis Quaid might have to vote for Donald Trump. The Hollywood actor made his 2024 intentions known while being interviewed by Piers Morgan. Quaid is set to appear in a biopic about Ronald Reagan later this summer. Two things pushed the actor into the Trump camp.

He was horrified by the weaponization of our justice system against the former president, which leeched into his second reason, which centered on constitutional grounds. Quaid added that Trump must be one of the most investigated people in the world, and nothing substantive has ever been unearthed by some of the most rabid anti-Trump lawyers and activists. He admitted that he wasn’t planning on supporting the former president’s candidacy, but recent events have persuaded him to do otherwise.

Dennis Quaid: I think I’m voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/Qe78NjlVjk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2024

“People might call him an asshole, but he's my asshole,” said the actor.

Mr. Quaid isn’t an ardent liberal, having voted for both Democrats and Republicans in the past. He’s a self-identified independent, which makes you a Tea Partier in this Hollywood climate. The thing is, I feel millions of people think the same way: they don’t like Trump, but they’re seeing their retirements get depreciated and see overall chaos and weakness from this administration. They’re also not convinced by these trumped-up charges lobbed against him.

The trick is keeping this momentum, which could easily be derailed if Trump gets too aggressive against Biden in the debates, as he did in 2020, or obsess about the 2020 election results. He has a better narrative, which Quaid even touched upon, which is a politicized DOJ that’s run amok and going after the opponents of the Democratic Party. Again, keep it simple; don’t get too crazy. Let the actions of the DOJ do the talking.

Biden is doing the heavy lifting concerning making the argument against his re-election. The latest is cutting off arms shipments to Israel because no one will listen to this old, degraded man on the Rafah operation.