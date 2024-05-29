Anti-Trump Account Should Have Never Posted This Tweet About De Niro and Famous GOP Actors

Katie wrote about this story yesterday. Who thought it was a good idea to trot Robert De Niro out for a press conference about the Trump trial in New York City? It was an unhinged, profanity-laced scream fest where the aging actor fended off heckling from Trump supporters, who later chased him as he left the podium. This chaotic presser was a Biden campaign event, who obviously didn’t take any questions afterward. The incompetence of this administration and its campaign operation knows no bounds:

Everything about what the Biden campaign did this morning was absolutely hilarious.



They decided it would be great idea to show that Biden isn't involved in prosecuting his political opponent by having a press conference outside the NYC courtroom where they also got the date… pic.twitter.com/qV6t4FieRt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2024

Unhinged Bob DeNiro starts off his stammering, rambling press conference by insulting millions of hardworking Americans who support President Trump pic.twitter.com/YiGQqcD4Qz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

"Do you consider Trump a threat to all these wars Biden has gotten us into?"



BIDEN SPOX: "Any media questions?"



"Is this a weaponization of the Justice Department?"



BIDEN SPOX: "Any media questions?"



"You won't answer the real questions — only the fake news?" pic.twitter.com/CXxsPrayhn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

Robert DeNiro just got absolutely MOGGED by Trump supporters



"You're a nobody and your movies suck!" pic.twitter.com/SvjDIvfhyl — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 28, 2024

Now, some people called De Niro washed up. I wouldn’t say that, but he’s always gone off the rails regarding the former president, like most of Hollywood. An anti-Trump account tried to own conservatives by asking to name one Republican actor who’s more famous than De Niro.

“You can’t.”

You can—his name is Donald J. Trump.

When someone said Clint Eastwood was a good choice, the reply was, “In this century. Eastwood is like 500 years old.”

Name a Republican actor who is more famous than Robert De Niro.



You can't. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 28, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronald Reagan, . . .



Why're Democrats so uninformed? — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) May 28, 2024

Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russel and Jon Voight. — Cynthia Holt (@Cynthia_Holt88) May 28, 2024

In this century. Eastwood is like 500 years old. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 28, 2024

It only got worse from there. Another obvious answer is the late President Ronald Reagan. Tim Allen was also included on the list. He may not be as acclaimed as De Niro in terms of accolades, but being a regular fixture on multiple hit television series and host of successful kids’ movies, like Toy Story and The Santa Claus, Allen is well-known. Kelsey Grammar could be another name that isn’t a fan of Cheers and its equally successful and acclaimed spin-off Frasier.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are some other great examples.

It's a social media battle that frankly shouldn’t be taken too seriously. This dude shot off a bad tweet and got rolled for it. It happens. Then again, De Niro doesn’t need defending, as he can handle himself just fine. At his age, and the career he’s had, this is passing the time type of stuff.

Still, you knew this post was cooked when you saw the reaction to Clint Eastwood.