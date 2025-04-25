Pentagon Puts Politics Over Readiness: Taxpayers to Fund Sex Change Surgeries for Troops

The Pentagon’s decision to resume funding sex change treatments and surgeries for transgender servicemembers marks a controversial shift in military policy, prioritizing progressive social agendas over core defense readiness. Critics argue that taxpayer dollars should be focused on strengthening our national security, not subsidizing elective procedures that raise questions about medical necessity and unit cohesion. At a time when global threats are mounting, many see this move as another example of political correctness infiltrating the ranks of our armed forces.

According to a memo, the Defense Department announced that it would resume providing gender-affirming care for service members— a direct blow to the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate transgender individuals from the U.S. military. This will include restoring surgical procedures and cross-sex hormone therapy, voice therapy, and appropriate surgical procedures to service members, including dependents of troops.

“Service members and all other covered beneficiaries 19 years of age or older may receive appropriate care for their diagnosis of [gender dysphoria], including mental health care and counseling and newly initiated or ongoing cross-sex hormone therapy,” the memo, signed by Stephen Ferrara, acting assistant secretary of Defense for health affairs read.

This development follows a bold declaration by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who vowed to end social engineering in the military, stating there would be “no more gender confusion, no more pronouns, no more excuses.” Despite this clear commitment to restoring focus on mission readiness and discipline, a wave of judicial activism has disrupted the Pentagon’s efforts. Two federal judges recently blocked the military’s reasonable ban on transgender service members. At the same time, a third issued a narrower ruling to halt the discharge of two individuals from the Air Force. Critics argue these rulings reflect judicial overreach, prioritizing political correctness over military cohesion.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who led the charge against the policy, labeled it “soaked in animus”—a claim many see as ideologically driven rather than grounded in defense priorities. The Pentagon, standing its ground, is appealing the decision, and the Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate President Trump’s ban and restore order to military policy.