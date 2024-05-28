Biden Taps U.S. Oil Reserves For Political Reasons...Again
'Unhinged': The Biden Campaign Held a Press Conference and It Was a Train Wreck

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 28, 2024 2:30 PM
The Biden campaign held a press conference in New York City Tuesday morning, right down the street from the ongoing trial of former President Donald Trump. It was a total disaster. 

The star of the train wreck was actor Robert DeNiro, who dramatically claimed Trump would destroy New York, the United States and eventually the world. He also announced he was officially joining the Biden campaign after walking to the lectern in a cloth mask. 

Then, the campaign refused to answer questions. 

Political observers are pointing out the obvious.

After the presser was over, DeNiro had some visitors on his way out and was blasted by the Trump campaign. 


