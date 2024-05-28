'Unhinged': The Biden Campaign Held a Press Conference and It Was a Train Wreck

The Biden campaign held a press conference in New York City Tuesday morning, right down the street from the ongoing trial of former President Donald Trump. It was a total disaster.

Advertisement

The star of the train wreck was actor Robert DeNiro, who dramatically claimed Trump would destroy New York, the United States and eventually the world. He also announced he was officially joining the Biden campaign after walking to the lectern in a cloth mask.

Unhinged Bob DeNiro starts off his stammering, rambling press conference by insulting millions of hardworking Americans who support President Trump pic.twitter.com/YiGQqcD4Qz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

Then, the campaign refused to answer questions.

"Do you consider Trump a threat to all these wars Biden has gotten us into?"



BIDEN SPOX: "Any media questions?"



"Is this a weaponization of the Justice Department?"



BIDEN SPOX: "Any media questions?"



"You won't answer the real questions — only the fake news?" pic.twitter.com/CXxsPrayhn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

Political observers are pointing out the obvious.

This Biden campaign visiting the Trump trial stunt backfired wildly. https://t.co/UaXfihmPBt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 28, 2024

Biden campaign operatives holding a press conference steps away from President Trump’s trial shows the fix is in – and Biden is dropping like a rock.



What a joke of a proceeding.



There is a big backlash coming. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 28, 2024

What genius thought this up?



"Hey, guys, our 81-year-old, rambling, half-senile president is unpopular. Let's get an 80-year-old, rambling, half-senile actor out here to attack the other guy." https://t.co/Xp3WQvfyUr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 28, 2024

After the presser was over, DeNiro had some visitors on his way out and was blasted by the Trump campaign.

🚨WASHED UP ACTOR ROBERT DE NIRO GETS INTO FUED WITH TRUMP SUPPORTERS!



This comes after a car alarm interrupted DeNiro's deranged remarks against Rightful President Trump.



Robert De Niro doesn't want you to share this!pic.twitter.com/boze0A7fz9 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 28, 2024



