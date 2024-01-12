'White House Senior Living': Donald Trump Just Decimated Joe Biden on Social Media

This version of Donald Trump is what we want to see daily. Love him or hate him, he’s exposing that Joe Biden is not well and about 1,000 years too old to serve as president of the United States. It’s not a long video, but the former president’s mock video of ‘Biden White House Senior Living’ might be one of the most damning ads against the aging president who is simply not well. The spot is cut like those ‘A Place for Mom’ ads featuring Joan Lunden:

Advertisement

Trump just posted this on Truth Social.



😄 pic.twitter.com/psLldkfiGr — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 12, 2024

It's an open secret that Joe Biden can’t do the job; even Democrats acknowledged that their party leader has lost more than a step. When the angry old man isn’t excoriating his staffers, they’re working overtime correcting his gaffes and slip-ups in front of the press. Notice how the ‘Biden is a night owl’ narrative was quietly suffocated with a pillow. We know Biden is gassed by 4:45 pm. When the sun goes down, his mind goes with him.

Right now, the Biden White House is probably a little relieved that the focus is across the river at the Pentagon, which didn’t disclose that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized in the ICU on January 1 following complications from an elective surgery stemming from his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Joe Biden is not well.pic.twitter.com/7cfwGsaQHb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 12, 2024

The Biden White House didn’t know Austin was hospitalized for days, with other top Pentagon officials either on vacation or too sick to run this news up the chain of command. With the Middle East steering towards all-out war and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen wreaking havoc on international shipping, Biden is going to need all the help he can get…from his nursing home at 1600 Penn.