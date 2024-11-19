We Were First to Call the Election
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of...
VIP
Trump Must Make These Careerist Bureaucratic Pigs Squeal
Trimming Obese Government
Why Birx Is 'Excited' for RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearing
DeSantis Releases Statement Detailing How He Will Select Rubio's Replacement
VIP
The ACLU Begins Its Fight Against Trump's Mass Deportation Plan
Tempting As It May Be, Beware the Constitutionally-Dubious 'Recess Appointments' Scheme
The Final Mile
The DOGE Initiative Is Clearly Needed but It Is Not Enough
Gen X vs. the Political Elites
The ‘Fundamental Transformation’ of America Come to an End
It Is Called Experience
Tipsheet

So, When Will Sports Writers Begin to Melt Down Over Athletes Doing the Trump Victory Dance?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 19, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It’s taking over. It’s not just a few teams across the National Football League and college football—professional golfers are doing it. Last Sunday, multiple NFL players were doing the Donald Trump victory dance. Now, golfer Charley Hull and US Men’s National Team members were caught doing it. It’s not just for touchdown celebrations, too. Teams are doing them after sacks. UFC fighters have also partaken in the now-iconic jig: 

Advertisement

Recommended

There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The only question is how long it will take sports writers to melt down over this and how many fans’ heads will explode as well. Donald Trump is a cultural force. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t get rid of him, which partially explains his epic political comeback. No other person could do this—this is history in the making.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of the Kamala Debacle Matt Vespa
Why Birx Is 'Excited' for RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearing Leah Barkoukis
Chris Matthews Nails What's Wrong With Dems Matt Vespa
Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
Tempting As It May Be, Beware the Constitutionally-Dubious 'Recess Appointments' Scheme Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
Advertisement