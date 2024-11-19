So, When Will Sports Writers Begin to Melt Down Over Athletes Doing the Trump Victory Dance?

It’s taking over. It’s not just a few teams across the National Football League and college football—professional golfers are doing it. Last Sunday, multiple NFL players were doing the Donald Trump victory dance. Now, golfer Charley Hull and US Men’s National Team members were caught doing it. It’s not just for touchdown celebrations, too. Teams are doing them after sacks. UFC fighters have also partaken in the now-iconic jig:
Charley Hull pulled out the Trump Dance during her final round battle with Nelly Korda on Sunday. The move really is taking over the sports world. pic.twitter.com/tCJGyPSvh3— Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) November 18, 2024
The Trump Dance is so elite, you just know Captain America himself had to do it to 'em.— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 19, 2024
We have never been more back. 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/wawIjMNC8A
Now the Titans wide receivers are hitting the Trump dance.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 17, 2024
Total MAGA takeover on Sunday NFL Football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tACi1KO2c4
Lions players celebrate a sack with the Trump dance. Pray for Mina Kimes, I hate for her to have to see this. pic.twitter.com/2mXljzgobK— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 17, 2024
The Trump dance is now a global phenomenon.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 17, 2024
Jon Jones doing it at UFC 309 tonight makes that very clear! pic.twitter.com/28NYbj8bMA
The only question is how long it will take sports writers to melt down over this and how many fans’ heads will explode as well. Donald Trump is a cultural force. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t get rid of him, which partially explains his epic political comeback. No other person could do this—this is history in the making.
