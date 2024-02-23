Donald Trump Is Being Aggressive in Attacking Biden's Biggest Weakness

Regarding social media and memes, the Trump campaign is undefeated. The Biden operation shouldn’t even try to compete because they can never manufacture a product that could rival what comes out of these GOP shops. Dark Brandon was their only semi-successful attempt.

Even then, no one believes that Chocolate Chip Cookie Man is this all-powerful being that strikes terror into the hearts of Republicans and his enemies abroad. It’s why the world is a mess: even the King of Thailand knows he could roll Biden. But Joe’s biggest weakness is his age and mental health, which the former president touched upon aggressively and humorously by editing this clip of the aging president shuffling with Nancy Pelosi, making it seem like she’s taking him back to the nursing home as his ‘Visiting Angel.’





Eighty-six percent of Americans feel that Biden is too old to run again, which was accentuated by the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who recommended no charges for the president’s willful retention of classified materials because he’s too senile. Parts of the report were rather damning, highlighting Biden’s inability to recall his vice presidency under Biden or when his son, Beau, died. Spencer wrote about the other dagger to Biden’s political heart yesterday: 61 percent think Joe doesn’t deserve a second term.

Biden’s age and mental acuity made his 2020 team nervous, as these concerns resonated with voters, though that was before Biden had a record. He has one now, and it’s not good. Even Democratic Party base voters aren’t thrilled to be riding on Cookie Man’s horse and buggy. Every core group of the Obama coalition isn’t enthused with Joe Biden. In the Rust Belt, besides trying to cobble together enough white working-class voters, Muslim Americans are revolting in the wake of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Joe Biden being cast as a recipient of Visiting Angels is good stuff. It’s not too mean either, as I think a significant share of voters agree.