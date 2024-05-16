Dylan Mulvaney Isn't Going to Like What Peru Just Did

Remember when the Bud Light campaign featuring Dylan Mulvaney imploded, causing the transgender social media influencer to flee to Peru for safety? It wasn’t a permanent move. It was a publicity stunt, though no doubt some harassment was directed at Mulvaney’s way for being part of a woke campaign that destroyed the most popular beer in America.

Bud Light became the butt of jokes for months. The backlash was so severe that executives were asked to take leaves of absence, as they should. Yet, Mulvaney’s temporary oasis of calm and peace got ruined by Peruvian officials who now classify transgender persons as mentally ill (via The Telegraph):

The Peruvian government has officially categorised [sic] trans and intersex people as “mentally ill”. The health ministry said the decree was the only way Peru’s public health services could “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health”. The move has prompted a fierce backlash in a society where gender and LGBT rights have been under sustained assault in recent years and where there are high levels of homophobic, transphobic and gender violence. In one recent move, lawmakers banned references to gender equality from school textbooks. That has had a devastating effect on classes intended to prevent domestic assault and femicides.

Human Rights Watch lashed out, saying the nation chose “bigotry in medical services.”

You know, at some point this year, liberal Democrats are going to try and make the same argument here if Trump gets elected in 2024. If he wins, trans people will be sent to camps—that narrative will drop soon no matter what.