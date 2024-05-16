Bombshell? Here Are the Details About a Possible Terrorist Attack on a Military Base

Something happened at Quantico Marine Corps Base which should get more media attention but isn’t. Two men tried to breach the facility on May 3. They were driving a box truck, did not provide any credentials to the guards, and attempted to leave the holding area to get onto the base. According to Kelly Sienkowski of Potomac Local News, vehicle barriers prevented further chaos. Sienkowski also had another disturbing detail: based on her sources, one man was a Jordanian national who might have been on the terror watch list:

"Multiple sources report one of the individuals inside the truck is a Jordanian foreign national who recently crossed the southern border into the U.S., and that one of the… — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) May 15, 2024

Two people inside a box truck tried to force their way onto Quantico Marine Corps Base. After being pressed by Potomac Local News, base officials today said that in the early morning hours of Friday, May 3, 2024, the two men drove a truck up to the base’s main gate on Fuller Road, just outside Dumfries, told guards that they were contractors for Amazon and were making a delivery to Quantico Town’s post office. The town is located inside the military base. The men did not provide any approved access credentials, and police determined the vehicle had no affiliation with the base, so officers directed the truck to a holding area for standard vetting procedures. “One of the military police officers noticed the driver, ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access…Quantico,” said base spokesman Capt. Micheal Curtis. […] Multiple sources report one of the individuals inside the truck is a Jordanian foreign national who recently crossed the southern border into the U.S., and that one of the occupants is on the U.S. terrorist watch list. Quantico did not confirm this information. Potomac Local News requested more information from ICE, and we’ll update this post as soon as we receive it.

Sienkowski highlighted how this incident is like other events where individuals tried to bulldoze barricades protecting sensitive locations, including the White House. On May 5, a man rammed the security checkpoint at the White House and died at the scene. Is there a link here?

Tragedy struck at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek–Fort Story in Virginia on Sunday, April 28, when a driver attempted to breach security protocols at the installation’s gate and crashed into a hydraulic barricade. Despite attempts by the base’s fire company to extinguish the resulting fire, the driver succumbed to the crash. According to a public affairs officer, the vehicle disregarded security checks and barreled through the gate at high speed. On April 3, at Naval Base San Diego, an internal security vehicle triggered chaos at the Norman Scott Gate. The unmarked vehicle, belonging to the base’s security team, breached the gate without stopping, prompting the activation of emergency barricades. The ensuing collision injured three occupants, including two civilian officers and one active-duty military member. On March 27, 2024, at Twentynine Palms, California, a Chinese national made a brazen attempt to gain access to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. Despite being informed by military police that he lacked authorization, the individual proceeded past gate guards, prompting immediate intervention by law enforcement. The suspect was swiftly detained and transferred to Customs and Border Patrol custody.

Todd Bensman wrote in The New York Post about how this story should receive more attention, especially concerning the lingering questions about the origins of these men and whether they were Middle Eastern border crossers. Is this a terror attack? The national media seems largely unconcerned about the potential bombshell of an alleged Jordanian national trying to gain unlawful access to a US Military base by any means necessary. The reason is simple: it doesn’t fit the narrative, and if true, is another direct link to the potential lethal consequences of Biden’s failed border policy:

The big question in the room that has gone unanswered for more than a week after Sienkowski reported the story is, of course, this one: Did illegal border crossers from the Middle East just try to attack a U.S. military base? Many more questions deserve answers too. But the federal government has gone mum. Have U.S. investigators ruled out a terrorism motive? Do U.S. counterterrorism agencies even want to know, and is anyone even investigating that question? Were there any weapons in the truck or on the illegal immigrants it carried? Was the truck itself the weapon? When and how exactly did the men enter the United States? Was the Jordanian a Palestinian Arab from Gaza and angry about U.S. support for Israel’s retaliatory war? Many Palestinians hold Jordanian passports. Did an overwhelmed Border Patrol accidentally release the one who was on the FBI’s terrorist watch list? It wouldn’t be the first time: Border Patrol has encountered at least 340 immigrants on the terrorism watch list since the mass migration began three years ago. In at least eight instances because of it, the overrun Border Patrol has accidentally released watch-listed illegal border crossers and had to frantically hunt them down.

Bensman spoke with Sienkowski, who said that as of May 13, neither ICE nor the Marine Corps will tell her anything else.

“What really blows my mind is that no other media has followed up on the story after a whole week has passed. We need more transparency in how our border problems are impacting national security through localized incidents like this one,” she told Bensman.

Bensman asks all good questions, and we still don’t know if one of the men was a Jordanian on the terror watch list. But this is one of those stories that the media will suffocate with a pillow. Maybe Trump can mention this story during next month's presidential debate to give it new life. You know the media would fact-check this claim, an indirect way for them to cover a potential terrorist attack, made possible by Biden's failed immigration policy.