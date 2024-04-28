The Reason Why Joe Biden Scrapped This Policy Is Political Pandering at Its...
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before We Saw Something Like This at These Pro-Hamas Rallies

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 28, 2024 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

It was only a matter of time before the truth seeped out of these pro-Hamas rallies. We’ve known the true intent for months, but the media will find it harder to pivot when they see signs and paraphernalia like this. At UPenn, a pro-Hamas student was caught wearing a jacket featuring the Star of David and two rats. Yet, the ‘Final Solution’ sign featured here is one image that can aptly describe every pro-Hamas rave occurring on college campuses nationwide:

At the outset of the war in Gaza, signs were showing the Star of David being thrown into the trash, which pro-Hamas supporters defended by saying they meant the Israeli government. 

"Keep the world clean," it read:

From chants for an endless intifada to the infamous “from the river to the sea” war cry, they all mean the same thing: kill all the Jews. Now, we have signs that don’t even attempt to hide the virulent hatred these people hold for Israelis. It doesn’t take long for one to know that when these clowns shout about ‘Zionists,’ they mean Jews. I’m sure this throwback Nazi phrase has been seen on other campuses weeks ago, but we have some proof now.

Over the past couple of weeks, pro-Hamas scum has revolted on college campuses, starting with Columbia University, which still has its terror camp running. Other colleges have dismantled these pro-terrorist structures thanks to law enforcement and campus security. The University of Southern California had to cancel its commencement ceremony due to the mayhem. At California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt in Arcata, students staged a January 6-like event, storming and occupying a building. That campus is now closed through the rest of the spring semester, thanks to antics supporting the ‘final solution' principles of Nazi Germany. It’s chaotic. It’s mayhem. The lawlessness must stop.

We’re dealing with proto-Nazis here. They’re just wearing different costumes.

