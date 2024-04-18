Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland?

[See Update Below]

The media keep screaming, ‘fear thy white neighbor’ when it comes to any mass shooting, but it seems like the gender-confused are coming unglued at an accelerated rate. On Wednesday, a teen was arrested in Maryland after plotting an attack on an elementary school. Yes, there’s also a 129-page manifesto. For obvious political reasons, there’s no way the media are going to touch this story, but here are the details about the attack “Andrea Ye” planned to carry out (via National Review):

Advertisement

Andrea Ye of Rockville, Maryland — who goes by the name “Alex” — authored a 129-page manifesto detailing her desire to attack an elementary school, writing that she wants to be famous and describing her strategy for carrying out the shooting, Montgomery County police announced in a Thursday press release. After obtaining a search warrant, MCPD found internet searches, drawings, and other documents related to and threatening mass shootings. The police department said in its statement that it has worked with the county’s public-school district to increase security at local schools. Ye, currently in custody at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit awaiting a bond hearing, was charged with threats of mass violence. Authorities have not indicated whether they will release Ye’s manifesto nor the contents of her internet searches or drawings.

🚨 18-year-old high school student Andrea Ye, whose "preferred name" is Alex, has been charged for allegedly planning to commit a mass shooting at a Montgomery County school in Maryland. Ye allegedly authored a 129-page "manifesto." FBI is investigating. pic.twitter.com/j7GTkMLg5W — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) April 18, 2024

Here’s more from the press release from Montgomery County Police:

The arrest follows a joint investigation by MCPD and the FBI Baltimore Field Office, initiated after the FBI notified MCPD about a 129-page "manifesto" authored by Ye. In the document, Ye writes about committing a school shooting, and strategizes how to carry out the act. Ye also contemplates targeting an elementary school and says that he wants to be famous. A search warrant obtained by MCPD led to internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence. As a result of the investigation, the Montgomery County Department of Police – Community Engagement Division coordinated with Montgomery County Public Schools to increase security at schools, particularly Wootton High School.

Look, we'll leave it up to you, but the pronoun game, the preferred name — all points to a woke destination you're all too familiar with (via MRCTV):

[See Update]

Using “he” pronouns, local media outlets report that Andrea Ye, an area high school student who goes by “Alex,” was nabbed by police after the FBI alerted them to a 129-page document Ye had authored detailing how she wanted to carry out mass shootings at two area schools. Police obtained a search warrant and found “internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence,” according to a press release from the Montgomery County police department, which also incorrectly refers to Ye using male pronouns.

We have another instance where the police could block Ye’s manifesto’s release. If this were the case of a white male who plotted an attack and authored a manifesto, you bet this would be released. Watch Ye get bail, too. Everything is within the realm of possibility, with soft-on-crime liberals running the show.

The Covington school shooter in Nashville, a "transgender man," also had a manifesto. Tragically, that person was able to carry out their assault, killing six people, three of whom were students.

Mia dived into the sordid world of Elizabeth Ballesteros West, formerly Francisco Frank Paramo, who plotted mass slaughter in Oregon in January. West is also a neo-Nazi, so it adds a bizarre new layer to this story. In Colorado, William Whitworth, 19, who goes by “Lily,” was charged with plotting to commit mass murder at Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs last April.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Townhall contacted the Montgomery County Police Department and was told that "Alex Ye identifies as male."