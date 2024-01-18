There's No Way the Media Is Touching the Latest Trans Mass Shooter Story

Mia had the details this afternoon about the wannabe transgender mass shooter, who was arrested but known to authorities for years due to aberrant and violent behavior. The FBI picked up Elizabeth Ballesteros West, formerly Francisco Frank Paramo, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, for allegedly plotting a mass slaughter of supposed ‘transphobes.’ West also shoved a shogun into the mouth of his father in 1993 and pulled the trigger, though the firearm failed to fire.

There’s ‘guess that party,’ a game that pops up when a Republican gets into ethical or legal trouble, though party affiliation vanishes from the reporting like Houdini when Democrats find themselves in similar circumstances. We’re rehashing another fan favorite for this story: will the media cover it? The answer is hell no.

The LGBT aspect aside, West is a neo-Nazi. As Mia noted, the would-be mass killer was happy to move to Eugene because there was an absence of blacks and Mexicans. West had numerous racist social media posts, along with images of Nazi flags. Just read the insanity:

According to a 23-page affidavit authored by an FBI special agent who specializes in behavioral threat assessment and terrorism-related crimes, the federal law enforcement agency was alerted all the way back on September 26, via an anonymous tip, that West was threatening to carry out a mass shooting at his workplace and accusing coworkers, his apparent targets, of "transphobia." In his threat posted to a Facebook "transwoman" support group, West claimed he was being "bullied by trans phobic a**holes" at work. At the "end of my rope" and "left with no alternative," West indicated that he intended to "go out in a blaze of glory." "Well, I wish I had better news to tell but what I'm writing to you right now is the fact that I'm at the end of my rope[.] I’m probably gonna get fired from his job. I'm […] supposed to be called into the office this morning so I wonder what lies are going to spew in order to justify firing me. I'm too old to keep looking for jobs and I've had it up to here being bullied by trans phobic a**holes I am left with no alternative. I'll probably have to go out in a blaze of glory. I've been preparing for this moment a long time at least then I'll be remember I have no family no friends…So there really isn't any point living anymore? I'm just gonna have to do what I have to do and pray for the gods to forgive me," West wrote in a post to the Facebook page "TRANS WOMAN SUPPORT GROUP." […] West's dead boyfriend had owned a Nazi flag. Following his passing, West found the Nazi flag and kept it. West has "mixed feelings" about Nazi sentiments, the FBI affidavit says, is "juxtaposed" on the political climate in Israel, and thinks the Israelis treat Palestinians in the same manner that the Nazis persecuted the Jews during the Holocaust. West is also angry that U.S. immigrants enjoy welfare and food stamps on his tax dollars, yet he is unable to benefit from the same social programs. In November, the FBI began tracking West's alarming activity on X's platform. There, he describes himself as a "Nazi dominatrix from Hell, who is tired of the blackening of America and Europe and ready to stand up to the Black orcs and the Jewish wizards." Previously, West's profile picture featured a Nazi flag, and his X biography stated he's "an older woman trying to find her way."

Mia noted the interviews the FBI had with West, the long history of disturbing posts, and the research he did to commit suicide—this person was severely mentally ill. You have mental health playing a major factor here, too. Either way you slice it, the media has zero interest in reporting on this story if they hope to weaponize it against Republicans.

I’ll use the lexicon of the PC police here: It seems every mass shooting, including attempts, featuring these individuals who are part of the alternate lifestyle is more insane than the last. Sure, the Left is going to point out that more ‘cisgender’ people have committed mass shootings. The problem is that these same folks have been peddling the narrative that mass shootings are an exclusively white, male, and Republican problem. At times, it’s been framed as some social defect or an illness. We now have multiple transgender mass shootings and like-minded plots being unearthed, and it’s another reminder of how a) authorities seem to know about all the perpetrators, regardless of how they identify, and b) how mental health always seems to be at the forefront of all these shootings.

It's not a new story, but one that never gets old because the establishment media will never cease protecting the holy grail of liberal narratives.