James Carville Said What About Female Voters?

James Carville etched his name into the Democratic Party Hall of Fame for his 1992 win over George H.W. Bush. It’s also why he can say whatever he wants, reactions be damned. Carville is one of the elders of the Democratic Party strategists, and what he said about female voters shouldn’t shock anyone who’s been paying attention to him. Carville has been ripping his party, though he has also been saying Democrats are what’s keeping this country from falling into the abyss. The Ragin’ Cajun is no fan of the woke lexicon or influence in the party, likening them to college faculty members who don’t speak like normal people. He torched Elizabeth Warren’s college debt forgiveness plan as a fool’s errand, noting the millions who worked through college—they don’t want to hear about this stuff.

Now, the vivacious Democrat from the bayou says that preachy female voters are what’s bleeding Democrats. And he also lobbed the criticism of societal detachment to this group (via The Hill):

In an interview published Saturday with New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd, Carville voiced concerns about the culture of the Democratic Party and how it could be impacting Biden’s support among voters, especially those that are male. “A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females … ‘Don’t drink beer, don’t watch football, don’t eat hamburgers, this is not good for you,'” he said. “The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.'” Carville, who was a strategist for former President Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, argued this culture and rhetoric is not addressing the concerns of male voters. “If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?” Carville said. When it comes to Biden’s low approval ratings, Carville quipped, “When I look at these polling numbers, it’s like walking in on your grandma naked. You can’t get the image out of your mind.” Carville in recent weeks has also expressed concerns about Biden’s falling support among voters of color and called it a “problem” for the incumbent last week.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was not pleased with Carville’s remarks. Still, if we’re going to see this election through the prism of the woke, it’s the ladies who are keeping Biden politically alive. Single, college-educated women are what’s keeping this race from being a Trump landslide. So, Carville might be right, but it’s not something to dwell on unless you want to risk alienating the only voter group that’s remained loyal.

Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space https://t.co/XJDzqoiKFt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2024

Biden has a problem with young people and labor unions. The dip in support among groups that comprised the Obama coalition are election-killers if they remain throughout the year. I doubt they will, but Biden must turn things around across several key voter blocs, along with trying to reverse the damning figures regarding his age and whether he deserves a second term. Gallup found that more the 60 percent don’t think he deserves another four years, while 86 percent from a Washington Post/ABC News poll think he’s too old.

With Biden and Trump being somewhat unpopular, 2024 is bound to be a base voter election, and Biden has many more leaks to mend. Carville is also right—the Democratic Party is less blue-collar, now becoming a bastion for the elite educated whose narcissism knows no bounds. Being lectured isn’t the best voter outreach—and the Left loves to denigrate and humiliate those they find disagreeable.