Here's a Question for CNN Regarding the Ratings for Joe Rogan's Podcast

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 24, 2024 7:00 AM
Joe Rogan’s podcast is a powerhouse in the ratings. How could it not be: the man talks about anything and has a guest list to back that up, too. It seems like everyone has appeared on the show. Alex Jones and CNN’s Sanjay Gupta were interviewed. The point is that Rogan’s show threatens liberal sensibilities of free speech because he wants his program to be an open forum of sorts, despite Rogan being a left-leaning independent. He might support gun rights but favors a universal basic income and health care. Still, the ratings don’t lie. Rogan slaughtered CNN:

The point is that the podcaster, commentator, and UFC host was branded as public enemy number one during COVID for taking ivermectin when he contracted the virus. Rogan was close to suing the network over the coverage of his infection and what he was taking to manage the symptoms. Not a fan of the vaccine, Rogan was cast into the extremist camp. That again brings us to the question for CNN: how is it that he’s on the fringe when he blows your typical program out of the water? Millions listen to Rogan—the same cannot be said for CNN. 

The fact that people have the freedom and ability to switch off and mock the mainstream press must irritate them to no end. We don’t need them. There are plenty of egos in the elite media. Nothing dampens that more than a skeptical and hostile audience. Still, that is a direct response to the years of fake news, bias, and overall animus these networks have exhibited toward those with whom they disagree.  

