What's Happening in California's Elections Is a Disgrace

It’s been over a week, and California still hasn’t counted all the ballots from its March 5 primaries. As of 12:45 PM today, it had just reached 90 percent. That’s ridiculous. It’s not just conservatives who are making these observations; progressive commentators have been lobbing criticism while mocking their side’s knee-jerk reactions concerning election integrity. You know the rule: if you criticize any aspect of American elections, liberals brand you an election denier.

Left-wing reporter Michael Tracey noticed the Golden State’s slow roll in counting the ballots last week. On March 7, California reached the 50 percent mark on their returns. Glenn Greenwald chimed in today, adding that Brazil counts all their ballots within hours—and they have mandatory voting for all persons over the age of 16:

11 days later and 12% of the 7.2M ballots in California have not been counted



Argentina hand-counted 99.9% of their 27 million paper ballots in less than 6 hours — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2024

As I've pointed out many times, Brazil's population is 215 million people: not much smaller than the US's.



Voting is mandatory for everyone above 16. It happens on Sunday. The full vote tally is released within hours of poll closing.



The complete mess in the US is a choice: https://t.co/cYiydfZvZS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2024

California currently has less than half of the primary vote counted, but remember, you're an "election denier" if you find this disconcerting pic.twitter.com/QVLPHFtiIT — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 6, 2024

Remember, if you find it curious that California, reputedly the world's fourth largest economy, is systematically incapable of counting votes in a timely manner, you're a dangerous insurrectionist and perhaps controlled by Russia pic.twitter.com/3W5YL5443u — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 7, 2024

Even after 24 hours, California couldn’t reach the halfway mark, which is outrageous. If liberal media members want to know why people question the integrity of our elections, look no further than California’s malaise in counting ballots.