What's Happening in California's Elections Is a Disgrace

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 14, 2024 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It’s been over a week, and California still hasn’t counted all the ballots from its March 5 primaries. As of 12:45 PM today, it had just reached 90 percent. That’s ridiculous. It’s not just conservatives who are making these observations; progressive commentators have been lobbing criticism while mocking their side’s knee-jerk reactions concerning election integrity. You know the rule: if you criticize any aspect of American elections, liberals brand you an election denier. 

Left-wing reporter Michael Tracey noticed the Golden State’s slow roll in counting the ballots last week. On March 7, California reached the 50 percent mark on their returns. Glenn Greenwald chimed in today, adding that Brazil counts all their ballots within hours—and they have mandatory voting for all persons over the age of 16:

Even after 24 hours, California couldn’t reach the halfway mark, which is outrageous. If liberal media members want to know why people question the integrity of our elections, look no further than California’s malaise in counting ballots.

