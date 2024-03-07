Liberal Reporter Notices Something Odd About California's Democratic Primary Results

It’s a little past 2:30 in the morning as I’m writing this post, and the California Democratic primary, held last night, only has 50 percent of the total results counted. Isn’t that disconcerting? In the United Kingdom, the general elections, which have 650 parliamentary elections, are all counted that night. Our British cousins know which government will be elected or not on the same day.

Liberal reporter Michael Tracey posted over 10 hours ago about how this pace was disconcerting, mocking the progressive Left by noting his comments would make him an “election denier.” From roughly 5 PM yesterday afternoon to 9:41 PM, the latest tranche of votes was counted via The New York Times. The primary vote percentage counted in that period went from 45 percent to 50 percent. It hasn’t been updated since.

California currently has less than half of the primary vote counted, but remember, you're an "election denier" if you find this disconcerting pic.twitter.com/QVLPHFtiIT — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 6, 2024

The slow pace is mostly due to the deluge of mail-in ballots, which produced an avalanche of media stories about why California will be dragging its feet in tabulating all the votes. Still, it is a full day, and they barely reach 50 percent as we approach 3 AM here.

These long, torturous periods are breeding grounds for folks wary of rigged elections and voter fraud. Sure, California supposedly has a review system, signature verification etc., but that hasn't stopped people from making allegations.

It’s that stupid mail-in nonsense. We do it in my state too. It’s wild to see Argentina call an election same day, but it takes literal weeks for us mail-in states to complete. — Richy Ray (@RichyRay253) March 6, 2024



