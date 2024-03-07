Biden Campaign Focusing on Going for 'Trump's Jugular'
The Good News About Our Failing Military – Trump Can Fix It
Did CNN Really Want to Air This Breakdown About Working-Class Voters Last Night?
America Needs Trump's 'Chaos'
The Fight Is Over, Now the Fight Begins
UN Human Rights Council Kickoff Marred by Reports of Hiring Terrorists
The State of the Disunion
SCOTUS's Unanimous Decision and the Pandemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome
Speaker Johnson and Senate Republicans Must Block Unconstitutional FISA Warrants from Spen...
A New Fiscal Commission Must Heed the Lesson of '97
Credit Card Policy Fights Reveal Two Visions for the American Economy
Post-Super Tuesday Solidifies the Democrats' Worst Fear: Trump’s 2016 Insurgency Is Back
America Must Borrow $1.75 to Buy a $6.20 Morning Coffee, Not Good
The Right and Privilege to Vote
Tipsheet

Liberal Reporter Notices Something Odd About California's Democratic Primary Results

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 07, 2024 6:00 AM

It’s a little past 2:30 in the morning as I’m writing this post, and the California Democratic primary, held last night, only has 50 percent of the total results counted. Isn’t that disconcerting? In the United Kingdom, the general elections, which have 650 parliamentary elections, are all counted that night. Our British cousins know which government will be elected or not on the same day. 

Advertisement

Liberal reporter Michael Tracey posted over 10 hours ago about how this pace was disconcerting, mocking the progressive Left by noting his comments would make him an “election denier.” From roughly 5 PM yesterday afternoon to 9:41 PM, the latest tranche of votes was counted via The New York Times. The primary vote percentage counted in that period went from 45 percent to 50 percent. It hasn’t been updated since. 

The slow pace is mostly due to the deluge of mail-in ballots, which produced an avalanche of media stories about why California will be dragging its feet in tabulating all the votes. Still, it is a full day, and they barely reach 50 percent as we approach 3 AM here. 

Recommended

Did CNN Really Want to Air This Breakdown About Working-Class Voters Last Night? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

These long, torturous periods are breeding grounds for folks wary of rigged elections and voter fraud. Sure, California supposedly has a review system, signature verification etc., but that hasn't stopped people from making allegations.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did CNN Really Want to Air This Breakdown About Working-Class Voters Last Night? Matt Vespa
The Good News About Our Failing Military – Trump Can Fix It Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Happened When a Local Texas DA Tried to Vote in Her Primary Last Night Matt Vespa
The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
The Myth of Low Immigrant Crime Ann Coulter
The Fight Is Over, Now the Fight Begins Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did CNN Really Want to Air This Breakdown About Working-Class Voters Last Night? Matt Vespa
Advertisement