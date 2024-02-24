Suspect Charged With Killing Georgia Student Is An Illegal Migrant From Venezuela

The suspect arrested and accused of killing a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student is an illegal migrant from Venezuela.

The news was confirmed to Fox News Digital:

26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 & was released into the U.S. via parole, three ICE & DHS sources told Fox News. ICE does not currently have an official comment on the situation. Yesterday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Ibarra’s brother, Diego Ibarra, 29, with having a fake/fraudulent green card.

Riley was reported missing by a friend to the university’s police department on Thursday after she had gone for a run near the Intramural Fields and did not return.

About an hour later, law enforcement pursued an investigation and discovered Riley’s body in the forested area behind Lake Herrick.

During a press conference on Friday, investigators revealed Ibarra did not know Riley and that the crime was at random.

The 26-year-old illegal migrant was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies, more Americans have wound up dead.

There has been nearly a 60 percent increase in the number of migrant deaths under Biden compared to the Obama Administration. A 2021 Department of Justice report stated that 64 percent of federal arrests involved illegal aliens.

The increase in illegal migration has brought a rise in crime in the United States, posing a significant threat to Americans.



