I Was Told That What House Dems Are Mulling Against Trump Was an...
Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most...
After Two Centuries, Remington Will Soon Be Out of New York
Red State Governors Compete to Cut Taxes, Blue States Fall Further Behind
Hey, Biden! Brennan! Wanna See Some GENUINE Russian Colluders? Look in the Mirror
If Non Citizens May Vote, What Is the Point of Being a U.S....
'Grid Down, Power Up:' Dennis Quaid Warns About What the U.S. Is Not...
Biden Associate James Galanis: Hunter's Value 'Was His Family Name and His Access...
The Problem With Pride
Why Did the Threat of an EMP From Space Throw DC Into a...
The Border and the Debt
Don’t Want to Pay for Health Care or Groceries? Then Don’t. Pretend to...
How China Went From Famine to Economic Miracle
Despite Biden Admin Promises of Keeping New Drug Prices Down, Big Pharma Sees...
Tipsheet

Suspect Charged With Killing Georgia Student Is An Illegal Migrant From Venezuela

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

The suspect arrested and accused of killing a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student is an illegal migrant from Venezuela. 

The news was confirmed to Fox News Digital: 

Advertisement

26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 & was released into the U.S. via parole, three ICE & DHS sources told Fox News. 

ICE does not currently have an official comment on the situation. Yesterday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Ibarra’s brother, Diego Ibarra, 29, with having a fake/fraudulent green card.

Riley was reported missing by a friend to the university’s police department on Thursday after she had gone for a run near the Intramural Fields and did not return.

About an hour later, law enforcement pursued an investigation and discovered Riley’s body in the forested area behind Lake Herrick.

During a press conference on Friday, investigators revealed Ibarra did not know Riley and that the crime was at random. 

The 26-year-old illegal migrant was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another. 

Recommended

Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most Disturbing Things He's Ever Seen Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Thanks to President Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies, more Americans have wound up dead. 

There has been nearly a 60 percent increase in the number of migrant deaths under Biden compared to the Obama Administration. A 2021 Department of Justice report stated that 64 percent of federal arrests involved illegal aliens. 

The increase in illegal migration has brought a rise in crime in the United States, posing a significant threat to Americans. 


Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most Disturbing Things He's Ever Seen Matt Vespa
I Was Told That What House Dems Are Mulling Against Trump Was an Act of Treason Matt Vespa
'Grid Down, Power Up:' Dennis Quaid Warns About What the U.S. Is Not Prepared For Sarah Arnold
Blue Laws for Red Citizens Victor Davis Hanson
High Altitude Balloon With Unknown 'Origin and Purpose' Spotted Over Colorado Spencer Brown
Why Did the Threat of an EMP From Space Throw DC Into a Tizzy? Greg Ganske

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most Disturbing Things He's Ever Seen Matt Vespa
Advertisement