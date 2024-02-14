The One Person We Didn't Need Weighing in Regarding the GOP's Loss in NY Special Election

Republicans lost the New York special election to fill the vacancy left by expelled Republican Congressman George Santos. Democrat Tom Suozzi bested Republican Mazi Pilip 53-46 in the final vote tally. Was it a winnable seat? Sure, but it was also one where Republicans had to get past the mayhem caused by Mr. Santos’ brief tenure. I liked Santos’ moxie and ‘screw you’ attitude when Democrats came after him.

He’s still better than a Democrat occupying that seat, but the antics proved too much, and he got booted. The word circus applied to the Republican Party, so it’s not like we didn’t see this coming. Even if Santos had survived his expulsion vote, he would likely lose his re-election bid. Yet, Nikki Haley opted to use this defeat to attack the Republican Party, which was unneeded from a woman who is going to get walloped in her home state in a couple of weeks.

“We just lost another winnable Republican House seat because voters overwhelmingly reject Donald Trump,” Haley’s campaign said in a statement. So, the former South Carolina governor’s response to this loss is to attack the Republican Party. Someone tell this woman that her weighing in on this loss wasn’t required.

I know it provided you with a soapbox, Ms. Haley, but your campaign is finished. It was over after Iowa, and this refusal to accept reality is sad to watch. She’s bound to get annihilated in the Palmetto State, where she is mistaking people who do not hate her with genuine support for her candidacy. South Carolinians think she was a good governor for the most part, but they’re not voting for her in the primary. There’s no animus from the electorate here, but Trump is on the ballot, and these folks want Trump in 2024.

Biden campaign statement on NY special election: “Donald Trump lost again tonight.”



Haley campaign statement: “we just lost another winnable Republican House seat because voters overwhelmingly reject Donald Trump.”



No Trump statement so far. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 14, 2024

Nikki Haley: “How many times do we have to lose before we realize that he’s actually the problem?... Are we gonna let him just take over the party that’s gonna control the convention, too? At what point do we not see the problem. We don’t have kings in this country.” pic.twitter.com/0wqhDZ9HNN — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) February 13, 2024

Are voters rejecting Donald Trump? We don’t know yet. The 2024 general election hasn’t begun. Regarding the Republican Party primary, it’s a different story, and the base hasn’t turned their backs on Trump. What is clear is that Republican voters don't want Nikki at all.

Lady, your campaign is over. It’s a rotting carcass. And a New York special election result isn’t going to save your presidential bid.