LIVE RESULTS: Special Election to Fill George Santos' Seat

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 13, 2024 9:00 PM
Voters in New York's 3rd Congressional District are electing a new representative to Congress on Tuesday in a special election to fill the vacancy created by the expulsion of now-former Republican Rep. George Santos in December.

On the ballot: Republican Mazi Pilip, a Nassau County official who defeated a four-term Democrat for her seat on the county legislature in 2021, and former Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi, who previously represented NY-03 before he retired to launch a failed bid for governor in 2022.   

In the race to represent the district comprised of portions of Queens and Long Island, campaign spending has been lopsided in Democrats' favor with $13.8 million spent on ads to $8.1 million spent for the GOP. According to a poll from Newsday and Siena Research out last week, Democrat Suozzi led the GOP's Pilip narrowly, 48 percent to 44 percent. 

Polling locations in the 3rd District opened at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday and close at 9:00 p.m. Results are expected shortly thereafter. As always, Townhall's elections results partner Decision Desk HQ will have all the live totals as votes are reported on the map below. 

Tuesday's outcome is sure to set a narrative and predictions about November's general election meaning both parties are looking for a big win by the time all the votes are tallied. Republicans need a win to show that Biden's border and other crises are sending voters fleeing to their side while Democrats need a win to refute the idea that Democrats are lagging due to Biden-caused chaos. One special election won't tell politicos everything, but Tuesday's outcome will turn into something of a crystal ball for both parties looking to start ramping up momentum ahead of this summer's conventions and Election Day come November. 

