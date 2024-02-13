That Time Biden Said It Was Perfectly Fine to Question His Mental Health

Joe Biden is Mr. Magoo, which got exposed again in the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur concerning the president’s mishandling of classified information. Biden won’t be charged because he’s too senile, which led to a nightmare scenario for the president’s aides and abject fury among liberal media members who felt the portions describing Biden as aloof were unnecessary. Hur detailed the mitigating circumstances at litigation, which is a requirement. Everyone relax. But since we’re on the topic of mental health, even Joe Biden admitted it was fair to question his vitality.

Let’s go back to 2018 when the former vice president sat down with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell. He said it was fair game to question if he could get up the stairs of Air Force Two and maintain the level of energy required to do the job. He said mental fitness would be the issue voters would judge him on should he run for president:

In 2018, Biden said it was "totally legitimate" for Americans to question his "vitality":



"Can I still run up the steps of Air Force Two? Am I still in good shape? Do I have all my faculties? Am I energetic?" pic.twitter.com/wimnHHgRqQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

Our eyes don’t lie, Joe. You can’t do the job, and 86 percent of Americans who think you’re too old is quite a steep hole to get out of, made more difficult with your prevaricating attitude toward the press. The only way to tackle this is by trotting out and doing public appearances, which has paralyzed his staff with fear. Biden ditched an interview with CBS News on Super Bowl Sunday, which says everything about the level of trust his aides have regarding not having a devastating senior moment.

I guess they’ll wait a few cycles to pass and then wheel him out later, but it’s not like the Hur Report will fall by the wayside. Also, Biden is still old and can’t remember when his son died. But even Joe Biden said his vitality is in question, so he should submit to a cognitive test, right? He’s not going to do that, of course.