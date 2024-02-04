What This City Is Trying to Do Is Quintessentially Floridian

Liberals don’t get it. And if they’re wondering why some cities and counties are passing ordinances like this, they need to look no further than the nonsense that bubbled up during COVID. People got de-banked for protesting the social distancing protocols that did nothing to curb the spread.

Even when a vaccine was developed and therapeutics were available, the medical regime continued to peddle the same lines about masks and keeping away from loved ones because the political class wanted to keep the power trip going. Toward the end, Fauci and others at the CDC and NIH pushed outright science fiction to keep us afraid.

So, to prevent the heinous overreach from the government, which can no longer be trusted due to the pandemic, the politicization of the Justice Department, and Joe Biden’s unconstitutional antics, Marco Island, Florida, is mulling whether to follow the rest of Collier County by declaring itself a Bill of Rights sanctuary city (via Naples Daily News):

Marco Island City Council wants to follow Collier County as a "Bill of Rights sanctuary." Council members say they want to protect citizens from federal government mandates having to do with such issues as guns and personal information – mandates the city council might deem unconstitutional. Collier County Board of Commissioners approved the designation for the county in August. “It doesn’t apply to the city," Councilman Greg Folley said in an interview. "They were trailblazing.” Collier was the first county in Florida to make such a declaration. Several counties have followed but Marco appears to the first city in the state set to take the stance, though some have declared themselves "second-amendment sanctuaries". The Bill of Rights is the first 10 amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Among them are freedom of religion, speech, the press, assembly; the right to bear arms; protection against unreasonable search and seizure; and the right to a speedy and public trial. "This legislation mirrors legislation passed by the county in August," Folley said. The proposed ordinance would indicate a "hard stand" against federal government "co-opting," Folley said. Under the ordinance, any mandate or law imposed by Congress or the president that Marco Island City Council or its residents decide is unconstitutional, the city won't enforce. And if the city decides to participate in a federal program a citizen believes violates their constitutional rights, that citizen may sue Marco Island through code enforcement rules or in Collier County Circuit Court.

After two hours, the council voted unanimously to move on to a second reading, which will be held on February 5. When the government behaves badly and overreaches, the people have every right to discuss and pass laws to defend themselves. Joe Biden was told he couldn’t have a student debt relief program. He did it anyway.

People were arrested for walking in parks alone during the pandemic. Skate parks were filled with sand, and basketball hoops were removed—it was insanity. The vaccine mandates were also another creepy display of government power run amok. And shame on private businesses for participating in what could have easily become an economic litmus test for the marketplace.

Sorry, with government agents coming after pro-life activists, Trump, and other folks Democrats don’t like under this president, I don’t blame people mulling these ordinances. The city already passed the Health Freedom Bill of Rights earlier this month.

