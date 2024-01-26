Here's the Additonal Layer of Security Israel Is Establishing in the Gaza Strip

Over 1,000 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and committed an unprecedented campaign of rape and murder. These terrorist thugs butchered at least 1,200 Israeli civilians. Hundreds more were kidnapped and remain captive and at the mercy of these sub-human dogs. Meanwhile, the professional left and academia have decided to toss their lot in with the terrorists, along with engaging in targeted harassment of Jewish people and their businesses—the Left endorses Jewish genocide, like the Nazis before them.

Advertisement

So, they can whine about a ceasefire, but Israel is still stacking these terrorists’ bodies like sandbags—the higher, the better. Hamas runs the Gaza Health Ministry, so you can’t trust the death toll estimates. Even if it did soar into the tens of thousands, Palestinians overwhelmingly support Hamas and the October 7 attacks. The entire sociopolitical foundation of the people here is pro-terrorist. So, excuse me while I don’t care about how the IDF is turning Gaza into a glass bowl. Still, there’s international pressure being placed on Israel to adopt some pauses. It’s worthless since Hamas can’t be trusted.

The Day After.

Israel is creating a permanent 1 km buffer zone within GAZA's borders. Buildings in this zone are being demolished creating a no man's land.



This area may be lined with land mines & turrets. Gazans entering will likely be fired upon.

Was it worth it? pic.twitter.com/rPuyPfTkqo — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) January 26, 2024

Oh yeah? Sounds more like a free democracy dealing with a bunch of Islamist terrorist savages to me. Have a beautiful day!! — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) January 26, 2024

Israel said they will be taking a security role in Gaza for the foreseeable future. It’s not an occupation, but they’re taking additional steps to ensure October 7 can never happen again, like the creation of a one-kilometer-wide buffer zone along the entire border with Israel. Israeli troops and engineers have already cleared out the area. It’s been opposed by US officials who’ve made their concerns known. Still, Jerusalem has rightly ignored the advice of an American president who is serially wrong on foreign affairs. While some argue that this buffer veers into iffy territory regarding international law, Israel has drummed up a simple phrase to blunt such scrutiny (via Wall Street Journal):

Beginning last November, an Israeli soldier and members of his reserve unit worked day after day in a northern section of the Gaza Strip to create a wasteland. Their orders were to clear a 1-kilometer-wide area along the border, the soldier said, as part of an Israeli plan to construct a security zone just inside Gaza—to which Palestinians would be barred entry. With bulldozers and other heavy equipment, they leveled greenhouses and other structures, filled Hamas militants’ tunnel shafts and plowed under farm fields. “Everything has been flattened,” the soldier said. “It was mostly agriculture. Now it’s a military zone, a complete no man’s land.” […] The project is a source of growing frustration for U.S. officials, who say they first voiced their opposition to such plans shortly after the Gaza war began and have watched with growing dismay as Israel has pushed ahead anyway. U.S. officials warn that turning the border along the 25-mile-long Gaza Strip into a no man’s land would deepen Palestinian fears that Israel intends to occupy all or part of the crowded enclave, and make it harder to persuade Arab governments to help rebuild the shattered territory after the fighting stops. […] Shaul Arieli, a former Israeli colonel who served in Israel’s Gaza division and is now an expert on Israeli borders, said the creation of a permanent buffer zone inside Gaza likely would be illegal under international law because Israel would be assuming control of land beyond its recognized territory and, as an occupying power, would be prohibited from altering boundaries. Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have said they don’t intend to permanently occupy Gaza, but they have said they would maintain “security control” for an indefinite period, a term they have not defined but that, in addition to a buffer zone, is likely to include the option to mount raids against militants even after the war ends.

Advertisement

So, it's permanently temporary, then, right? That’s fine by me and anyone who thinks we need to keep these terrorists under the thumb of civilized society. Israel has warned its citizens that this will be a long war and that months of fighting lie ahead, albeit potentially in a low-intensity phase. The security role is part of that operation, and this DMZ project in Gaza shows that Jerusalem is in for the long haul as it should.

As for concerns about rebuilding Gaza, the fact is Arab nations couldn’t care less about dead Palestinians. You see that with their refusal to take in refugees because these people are trouble—they’re Petri dishes for instability and terrorism. So, please, spare us that talking point. The strip will need an urban renewal project at some point. For now, the IDF needs to focus on killing the terrorists and destroying their tunnel networks through explosives or flooding them with seawater.