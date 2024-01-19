A Pro-Terrorist Ex-Porn Star Got Triggered to Hell at Miami Airport. Here's What Caused It.

Mia Khalifa is back in the news after suffering a total meltdown at Miami International Airport. The former adult entertainment star had an innocent encounter with a pro-Israel woman, which sent her into an antisemitic tantrum. Khalifa is a well-known pro-Palestinian activist whose social media accounts are riddled with pro-Hamas propaganda.

Her antics should be called out, and given that most of Khalifa’s wealth has been generated from product endorsements, you could say she’s a public figure. The best part is that what caused Khalifa to lose it was when the woman told her, “Am Yisrael Chai” (via Jerusalem Post):

The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for: pic.twitter.com/8Bvw5yYEYJ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 15, 2024

The Jewish woman repeated “Am YIsrael Chai,” a phrase in Hebrew which translates to “the people of Israel live.” The Jewish woman, accompanied by her son, also displayed a necklace displaying the Hebrew spelling for life. In the video, Khalifa can be heard making a number of personal comments about the woman. Khalifa told the woman “Get away from me, you smell awful. Oh my god, you smell like knock-off falafel.” The “knock-off falafel” comment could be connected to the longstanding tension over Israel’s national dish, which some claim was culturally appropriated from the Palestinians. The dish is a regional staple made from chickpeas and various spices. In another comment, Khalifa told the woman “You waiting for the bus? Because I am waiting for my valet.” This comment is seemingly a reference to the wealth disparity between the two women. […] Khalifa has since reposted responses to her video, which gained over 10,000 reposts and 57,000 likes, along with footage claiming to be of Gaza with attached commentary referring to the conflict as a “genocide.”

So, the moral of the story is when you see a bunch of pro-terrorists shouting nonsense, shout “Am Yisrael Chai” and watch the show. Also, be aware that they might assault you.

Also, your daily reminder that the folks who use the phrase "zionist" are pro-terrorist trash.



