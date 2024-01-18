Oh, So Now Iran and Pakistan Are Bombing Each Other

So, Iran is now conducting military strikes in Pakistan. The cause for military action is soaked in irony: Tehran says they were hitting terror groups. The world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism is worried about...supposed terrorists in Pakistan. You can’t make this up. It’s the meme of the Spidermen pointing to each other come to life. They bombed Pakistan because there were terrorists there (via BBC):

Iran has admitted carrying out a missile and drone attack on western Pakistan on Tuesday. Officials in Islamabad said two children were killed and three others injured in the attack in Balochistan. Iran's foreign minister said the operation targeted the militant group Jaish al-Adli, which he described as an "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan. As a result the Pakistan's government recalled its ambassador to Iran and has blocked Tehran's envoy from returning. The Balochistan attack comes after Iran attacked targets in Iraq and Syria earlier this week. Islamabad said the attack was "illegal" and warned of "serious consequences". However Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, speaking in Davos, insisted that no Pakistani citizens had been targeted, only members of Jaish al-Adl. "We only targeted Iranian terrorists on the soil of Pakistan," Mr Amir-Abdollahian said.

Pakistan made good on its threat—they bombed Iran last night. They, too, said the strikes were against terrorist hideouts (via NBC News):

Pakistan carried out strikes inside Iran that targeted terrorists Thursday morning local time, Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said. The strikes in the Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran were “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts,” the ministry said. They came after Iran launched missiles that struck Pakistan. “Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. “The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.” The ministry said that its country's strikes targeted terrorists called Sarmachars, who were hiding in Iran. It said the Sarmachars are from Pakistan. “This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. The ministry recalled its ambassador to Iran after Iran's strikes in Pakistan. Iranian state media said missiles and drones had targeted two bases in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Baluchistan belonging to the militant group Jaish al-Adl, which has carried out past attacks against Iranian security forces in the border area between the two countries. Pakistan said that two children were killed and that the attack was unprovoked.

So, we might have another front developing regarding an all-out war erupting in the Middle East. Lebanon could be invaded by Israel next. They’re mopping up Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and Iran keeps funding proxy groups and other terrorists, like the Houthis in Yemen, who are harassing international shipping and attacking US warships with ballistic missiles. A massive joint US-UK air campaign has begun in Yemen to degrade their capabilities.

Contingency plans for a regional war are reportedly being drafted at the Pentagon after weeks of Iranian appeasement by the Biden State Department failed. It also didn’t help that a high-ranking official—Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin—was out of commission, hospitalized in the ICU for days over complications from an elective surgery stemming from his prostate cancer diagnosis. It was a hospital trip that no one knew about for days, not even the Biden White House.

So, as you can see, everything is being handled well.