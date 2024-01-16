FBI's MLK Tweet Gets Hilarious Community Note
Tipsheet

The 'Stanley Cup' Frenzy Gets Worse As Kids Are Now Being Bullied Over It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 16, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

I’m not one to waste money on an overpriced Stanley cup, but hordes of people are, and they’re storming Target stores like the French did with the Bastille. For those not plugged into the daily banalities of suburbanite living, people treated these cups like Taylor Swift tickets, some even camping out in the early hours waiting for Target stores to open. Fights have broken out, and now kids are being bullied over it. Yes, these friggin’ cups are now making kids cry (via Fox Business): 

A mom called out parents in a viral TikTok earlier this week, claiming she bought her daughter a name-brand Stanley cup after her peers at school mocked her for toting her under $10 Walmart knock-off. 

"Can we afford to buy her a Stanley? Yes. Did I think that she needed one? No," Dayna Motycka told her followers earlier this week. 

"Apparently I’ve been proven wrong by the children in our school that are making fun of her for not having a real name-brand Stanley." 

Motycka showed the cheetah print pink and white insulated tumbler she purchased for $9.98, saying her daughter thought it was "cute." 

After coming back to school from the holidays, Motycka's daughter was "upset" about the way other girls, many of whom got Stanley Cups for Christmas, criticized the knock-off and made sure to let her know it wasn't a "real Stanley." 

"[They told her] that this is fake and not as cool," she said, pointing to the cup. 

Motycka proceeded to call out the girls' parents for failing to teach them to treat others with respect for not having trendy, in-demand products, whether they're Stanley, Uggs or Lululemon.

That’s an awful story, but it feeds into the trend of influencers controlling us, which was mocked in a recent episode of South Park: all the kids feel like they need to drink “Cred,” an overhyped hydration drink, to live a true life: 

It’s a tumbler, kiddos. Everyone relax.

