The Person Who Shouted This Question at Hunter Biden Deserves a Medal
Watch Canadian Police Arrest Reporter for Asking Deputy PM a Question
Yeah, No – We’re Not Ready to Forgive Bud Light
Biden Policies, Not House Republicans, Destroyed Border Security
Democrats Hate Being Forced To Live Under Their Own Rules
Highlights From the GOP Debate Between DeSantis and Haley
Harvard Receives Documents Request as House Education Committee Kicks Off Antisemitism Pro...
NY Democrat Accused of 'Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud' About Illegal Immigration...
'We Have No Choice': Trump Addresses How He'd Handle Illegal Immigration in US...
Biden's Scare-The-Hell-Out-Of-You Reelection Campaign
The Executive Branch Is Deliberately Failing Americans
After Several Hours, House Oversight Committee Votes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt...
Congressional Republicans Visit the Border to See the Disaster, Now They Must Fix...
Dr. Fauci, We Can ‘Handle the Truth’
Tipsheet

Why Are People Going Crazy and Fighting Over These 'Stanley Cups'?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 11, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

At first, I thought ‘Stanley Cup’ was referring to hockey. It got trending on social media. Even the official sports and hockey accounts got involved, though later mocking the trend with the ever-present SpongeBob SquarePants ‘Imma head out of here’ meme. It wasn’t about hockey or the trophy representing the hardest championship in professional sports. It was about these overpriced tumblers that have led to all-out chaos at Target stores.  

Advertisement

I don’t get it, but I’ve seen posts where people have broken out the lawn chairs waiting in the parking lot to grab these cups. It’s like the scenes where the kids mob the candy stores, gobbling up Wonka Bars in search of the golden ticket. It’s unreal (via Time Magazine): 



A limited edition Stanley stainless steel tumbler has caused mayhem at Target stores across the U.S., as buyers rush to get the cups. 

Released Dec. 31 as part of Target’s “Galentine’s Collection,” the Cosmo Pink and Target Red tumblers quickly sold out online and in stores. The demand is high—a recent video showing a crowd of people rushing to get the cups off a display shelf at Target went viral on TikTok. The video has been watched more than 20 million times, and the hashtag #StanleyTumbler has accumulated over one billion views. 

This cup is not to be confused with Stanley's Starbucks collaboration cup, sold in the Winter Pink color and also causing a frenzy at Target stores. PEOPLE reports that Starbucks will not be restocking the collaboration cups, which has sold out at some locations. 

The Stanley brand has been around for over 100 years and the steel vacuum-insulated water bottles found success on TikTok, seeing a $676 million increase in revenue from 2019 to 2023, according to CNBC. The 40-oz Quencher tumblers, subject of the current craze, range in price from $45 to $55. 

Recommended

Yeah, No – We’re Not Ready to Forgive Bud Light Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

With Target stores selling out of these tumblers, fights have broken out. There was reportedly a Stanley cup listed for $29,000, while others being resold have soared into the hundreds of dollars. Well, for those who want something that's grossly overpriced, good luck. 


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, No – We’re Not Ready to Forgive Bud Light Kurt Schlichter
Watch Canadian Police Arrest Reporter for Asking Deputy PM a Question Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Democrats Hate Being Forced To Live Under Their Own Rules Derek Hunter
After Several Hours, House Oversight Committee Votes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress Rebecca Downs
The Man Who Led the Charge on Trying to Remove Trump From the Ballot Busted on Tax Charges Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah, No – We’re Not Ready to Forgive Bud Light Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement