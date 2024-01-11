Why Are People Going Crazy and Fighting Over These 'Stanley Cups'?

At first, I thought ‘Stanley Cup’ was referring to hockey. It got trending on social media. Even the official sports and hockey accounts got involved, though later mocking the trend with the ever-present SpongeBob SquarePants ‘Imma head out of here’ meme. It wasn’t about hockey or the trophy representing the hardest championship in professional sports. It was about these overpriced tumblers that have led to all-out chaos at Target stores.

I don’t get it, but I’ve seen posts where people have broken out the lawn chairs waiting in the parking lot to grab these cups. It’s like the scenes where the kids mob the candy stores, gobbling up Wonka Bars in search of the golden ticket. It’s unreal (via Time Magazine):





These shoppers at a Target store in Arizona frantically rushed to a display of red and pink water bottles, trying to grab one before the rest of the crowd.



But why did these large tumblers suddenly cause shopping mayhem? https://t.co/rumyTo2fPd



📸: Victoria Robino via Storyful pic.twitter.com/dn9ejfc6Bn — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2024





A limited edition Stanley stainless steel tumbler has caused mayhem at Target stores across the U.S., as buyers rush to get the cups. Released Dec. 31 as part of Target’s “Galentine’s Collection,” the Cosmo Pink and Target Red tumblers quickly sold out online and in stores. The demand is high—a recent video showing a crowd of people rushing to get the cups off a display shelf at Target went viral on TikTok. The video has been watched more than 20 million times, and the hashtag #StanleyTumbler has accumulated over one billion views. This cup is not to be confused with Stanley's Starbucks collaboration cup, sold in the Winter Pink color and also causing a frenzy at Target stores. PEOPLE reports that Starbucks will not be restocking the collaboration cups, which has sold out at some locations. The Stanley brand has been around for over 100 years and the steel vacuum-insulated water bottles found success on TikTok, seeing a $676 million increase in revenue from 2019 to 2023, according to CNBC. The 40-oz Quencher tumblers, subject of the current craze, range in price from $45 to $55.

The craze for Stanley cups are starting to look like the in store chaos that ensued from sneaker drops. The cups are causing fights, camp outs, long lines, and mobs! #StanleyCup #Stanley #Starbucks #sneakerdrop #EpsteinClientList #EpsteinList pic.twitter.com/ujjwdU83VP — Flesh Gordon (@TheFleshGordon) January 4, 2024

Women line up for their precious must have pink Stanley cup and a man grabs one. Fight ensues.



Clown world folks 🤡🌎#target #pinkstanleycup #StanleyCup #StanleyMug #StanleyTumbler pic.twitter.com/jXF9NMLRgn — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) January 9, 2024

With Target stores selling out of these tumblers, fights have broken out. There was reportedly a Stanley cup listed for $29,000, while others being resold have soared into the hundreds of dollars. Well, for those who want something that's grossly overpriced, good luck.

White women seeing an available Stanley cup at Target: pic.twitter.com/PzBpv0LuYD — Matt C (@MattfromKC) January 3, 2024



