A Major Subpoena in the Hunter Biden Case Could Be Issued Soon

Remember the FD-1023 report the FBI refused to hand over that detailed how Burisma executives paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each until Congress threatened to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt. There’s another file, and it’s one that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chair of the House Judiciary, wants turned over by January 19. It’s unclear if they will, but knowing how this FBI has operated since 2016, they’ll probably throw a fit, setting up for a potential showdown (via NY Post):

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to hand over another confidential informant file related to an alleged $10 million bribe that the owner of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings paid to Hunter and Joe Biden. The March 1, 2017, file from a confidential human source of the bureau may contain “crucial” information to the committee’s investigation of Hunter’s overseas business dealings and impeachment proceedings against President Biden, Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote in a Thursday letter to Wray. Jordan said the file “resulted in the creation of now publicly available [report], dated June 30, 2020, containing information implicating then-Vice President Biden in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme,” was “necessary” for his committee’s work and must be submitted by Jan. 19. The 2020 FBI informant file, released last year by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), contained bombshell allegations that the president and his son “coerced” Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky into paying them each $5 million to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired in early 2016. Jordan added that Judiciary panel members “first learned” of the 2017 file after conducting a transcribed interview with former Pittsburgh US Attorney Scott Brady, who was tapped by then-Attorney General Bill Barr to probe matters related to Ukrainian corruption in 2020. […] The 2017 informant file “discussed Hunter Biden” and plans for Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi “to travel to Washington, D.C., in March 2017” but “was not relevant to Burisma’s interest in acquiring a US-based petroleum business for $50-$100 million,” according to the FBI’s source. A source told The Post that Jordan intends to subpoena the informant file if the FBI balks at the Jan. 19 deadline. The bureau’s national press office confirmed receipt of the letter but did not provide further comment.

The file from this informant also detailed conversations with Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky in 2015-2016, around the time then-Vice President Joe Biden was making his move to fire special prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was looking into the energy company on corruption allegations. Hunter Biden was paid $50,000/month to sit on its board, which we know was only to provide the company with legal protections, which they got with Shokin’s ouster, and access to high-ranking US officials.

The Biden family has set up dozens of shell companies to funnel monies given to Hunter regarding this government access peddling operation. Over 170 suspicious activity alerts were filed among multiple banks, which would have prohibited anyone from operating a bank account. And now we have evidence of direct payments to Joe Biden relating to this scheme, though dressed as a loan repayment. Pieces of the puzzle are there; House Republicans are the ones who will have to piece it together because Democrats and the media sure as hell won’t do it.

While slow and riddled with dementia, Joe was smart to disperse his share of the proceeds through his family. They each hold something and then hand it over when he’s out of the spotlight. He might have gotten away with it if he was smart and opted to stay retired.