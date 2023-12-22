Here's What Happened When Pro-Palestinian Lunatics Crashed a Michigan Dem Christmas Party

We must call this Detroit incident what it was—a terrorist attack. A Christmas party organized by Michigan Democrats yesterday turned into fight club when hordes of pro-Palestinian lunatics stormed the event and began beating attendees bloody. The pro-terrorist horde was trying to confront Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) and his support for the free and democratic State of Israel. Then, things turned violent (via NY Post):

Arab anti-Israel protesters attack a Christmas party attended by predominantly black Democratic party politicians in Detroit.



Emotions are flaring in the city pic.twitter.com/m9nhS05yWe — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 21, 2023

Our sources tell us that the situation in Detroit is more serious than it looks like.



There is an ethnic component to tonight’s violent attack by anti-Israel protesters against the Christmas party organized by the Democratic Party.



Arabs are fighting against black politicians pic.twitter.com/l2AJoEI6x7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 21, 2023





Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stormed a Christmas party held by Michigan Democrats to confront a lawmaker over his support for Israel — sparking a melee that left an elderly female partygoer hospitalized with two black eyes. Around 20 to 30 demonstrators swarmed a Detroit bar Saturday night to interrupt the holiday party being thrown for around 200 people by the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party, according to Bridge Michigan. The protesters from the Palestinian Youth Movement and Party for Socialism and Liberation were there to confront Rep. Shri Thanedar, who had renounced his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America over its support of a “hate-filled and antisemitic” Times Square rally. Party chair Jonathan Kinloch said that “polite” requests for them to leave fell on deaf ears, which “angered the event attendees, who then forced the protestors” out to protect seniors and disabled attendees. Partygoer Valeria Berra said a protester “initiated” violence by shoving her against the wall. […] At least one partygoer, Democratic activist Bobbie Johnson, was hospitalized after suffering two black eyes. “They came in here — they bust me in my head!” she cried while wiping away blood from her face in a livestreamed video while still at the event. Once home from the hospital, Johnson told the Bridge Michigan the protest was “unreal.” “I live in a community that’s diverse, I do a lot of work in the Muslim community,” Johnson said. “I have nothing against Muslims. I just don’t see why (they decided to protest) in Detroit.” Kinloch, the local party chair, denounced the protesters as “rioters.”

When these people ask why no one seems to care about dead Palestinians in Gaza, one, they’re wrong. Some lefty whacko people are curiously appalled by the rising (and inflated) death toll figures being reported by the terror group Hamas. Second, Muslims have been killing each other by the truckload since forever, but has anyone raised any objections to the death toll mounting in Syria? Bashar al-Assad has butchered hundreds of thousands since the start of their civil war. It’s been met with dead silence, so spare us the virtue signaling. Third, I, frankly, couldn’t care less about Hamas’ fake death toll because of instances like this, these people bring trouble.

They’re violent exporters of terrorism, which is why no Arab country wants them. They know a Palestinian refugee horde is a headache and a national security threat in the making. Most Palestinians support Hamas, with a near equal number giving high marks for Hamas’ brutal October 7 attacks.

And now they’re roaming free like rabid dogs, assaulting people and wondering why no one wants a ceasefire. It’s because you’re all out of control. A Palestinian state doesn’t exist and, at this point, shall never exist.

***

Last Note: Keep killing Hamas. Carpet bomb them if necessary. I couldn't care less at this point.

