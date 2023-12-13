Another Poll on How Palestinians Feel About the 10/7 Attacks Is Hardly Shocking

Some terms should be retired in politics. A permanent political majority is one of them; both parties have suffered electorally from that mirage—Democrats post-2008 and Republicans after Bush’s 2004 re-election. The 'two-state solution' is the next political project that should be abandoned. It’s not possible vis-à-vis the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because one side is virulently genocidal when it comes to Israelis.

Advertisement

Last month, the Arab World for Research and Development found that 75 percent supported Hamas’ October 7 attacks, and 76 percent viewed the terror group favorably. Now, the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found similar findings, with 72 percent supporting the 10/7 terror attacks:

BREAKING: New Palestinian public opinion poll released by PCPSR — the first since October 7th. Main findings:



🔸️72% support the 10/7 massacre



🔸️Support for Hamas triples in West Bank (82% supported the massacre)



🔸️Support for "armed struggle" rises ten pts to +60% pic.twitter.com/AUulsmfGlB — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 13, 2023

🔸️Only 10% of Palestinians think Hamas committed war crimes. Relatedly, 85% did not see any of the footage released from 10/7.



🔸️When asked about their own preferences for the party that should be in control in the Gaza Strip after the war, 60% (75% in the West Bank but only… — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 13, 2023

Link is down. Good thing yours truly made sure to archive it before the inevitable 😉



Check the Wayback Machine using the link above ⬆️ — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 13, 2023

Palestinians have not voted in any elections since Hamas’ violent takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007. If one were held today, the Hamas candidate would clinch 78 percent of the vote. Hamas does not represent all of Palestine; it is simply an inaccurate assessment. This is a terrorist society, which is why no one, especially Arab nations, wants these people to relocate within their borders.