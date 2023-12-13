Biden Meets With Families of American Hostages Still Held by Hamas
Tipsheet

Another Poll on How Palestinians Feel About the 10/7 Attacks Is Hardly Shocking

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Some terms should be retired in politics. A permanent political majority is one of them; both parties have suffered electorally from that mirage—Democrats post-2008 and Republicans after Bush’s 2004 re-election. The 'two-state solution' is the next political project that should be abandoned. It’s not possible vis-à-vis the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because one side is virulently genocidal when it comes to Israelis.

Last month, the Arab World for Research and Development found that 75 percent supported Hamas’ October 7 attacks, and 76 percent viewed the terror group favorably. Now, the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found similar findings, with 72 percent supporting the 10/7 terror attacks:

Palestinians have not voted in any elections since Hamas’ violent takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007. If one were held today, the Hamas candidate would clinch 78 percent of the vote. Hamas does not represent all of Palestine; it is simply an inaccurate assessment. This is a terrorist society, which is why no one, especially Arab nations, wants these people to relocate within their borders.

