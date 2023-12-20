Trump's Toughest Critics Blast Move to Nix Him From the Ballot
Tipsheet

Why Is John Fetterman Making So Much Sense Right Now?

Matt Vespa
December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was a source of embarrassment for the Republican Party. He won the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race despite an abysmal debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and being mentally and physically unwell. The former mayor of Braddock nearly died during that election from a severe stroke. The GOP couldn’t clinch a win against a candidate who was visibly suffering from a debilitating health crisis. Fetterman was hospitalized shortly after being sworn in, which didn’t do anything to neutralize the narrative that he wasn’t healthy enough to serve. 

Yet, after his stint in the hospital for mental health, Fetterman has become one of the most level-headed members of the US Senate. Again, he could do something that could make us hate him in the coming days or weeks, which is the norm up on the Hill, but he’s managed to give progressives fits, so enjoy the show. For this episode, Fetterman says that TikTok leftists don’t know anything, which was exemplified in the 'bin Laden was right' trend last month:


Okay, maybe that’s a softball, but Fetterman has stood firmly with Israel, which has sent progressives in his home state into meltdown mode. He wants to see Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) expelled from the upper chamber on his bribery and corruption charges. And he’s working to save American steel from further erosion from foreign influence. He also finally confessed something on his mind: he’s not a progressive. That remark was made after he said that his party needs to stop being wimps about immigration and how talking about the porous southern border isn’t grounded in xenophobia. 

I like non-insane Democrat John Fetterman right now, and I am even more entertained because he’s driving his party crazy

