Thank You, Loyal Readers.
We Have Another Biden Family Member Who's a Tax Delinquent
You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney
The Adults Are Back… And Brought Absolute Depravity With Them
It's Been 20 Years Since Newsom Launched His '10-Year Plan' to End Homelessness...
Perverts in the Senate
Biden’s War on Christmas and All Things Holy
One Year After Winter Storm Elliot, Our Grid Problem Remains Dire
Florida Newspaper Trashes Hunters and Anglers as Low Information, Far Right
A Gift That Will Keep on Giving
Did Eric Adams Really Just Say That in Explaining Why NYC Is 'Greatest...
Scholar Allegedly Plagiarized by Gay Explains Why Harvard 'Can't Condemn' Her
Corralling the Asian Bully
Do Absentee and Mail-in Ballots Make It Easier to Pay People for Voting?
Tipsheet

Senators Rip Sale of US Steel to Foreign Company, Fetterman Vows to Block Deal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 19, 2023 9:30 AM

Shortly after reports circulated that U.S. Steel’s acquisition by a Japanese company, senators on both sides of the aisle vowed to do everything in their power to block the deal.

Advertisement

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who said he lives “across the street from U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thompson plant in Braddock,” called the $14.1 billion deal “absolutely outrageous.”

“Steel is always about security — both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities,” he added. “I am committed to doing anything I can do, using my platform and my position, to block this foreign sale.”

In a statement, U.S. Steel said Nippon Steel Corporation is acquiring the company for $55 per share and will assume its debts.

“The United States’ marquee steel company should remain under American ownership,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA). “From initial reports, this deal appears to be a bad deal for Pennsylvania and for Pennsylvania workers. I’m concerned about what this means for the Steelworkers and the good union jobs that have supported Pennsylvania families for generations, for the long-term investment in the Commonwealth, and for American industrial leadership. 

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) also sounded off about the deal. “Today, a critical piece of America’s defense industrial base was auctioned off to foreigners for cash,” Vance said in a statement.

Recommended

You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“U.S. Steel announced the sale by celebrating the ‘certain and immediate value’ to be delivered to its shareholders,” Vance continued. “But rest assured that I will interrogate the long-term implications for the American people, and I will do everything in my power to protect the future of our nation’s security, industry, and workers.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on X that such a deal shouldn’t be able to be made.

“A foreign company shouldn’t be able to swoop in, ignore the voices of union workers, and buy a major steel manufacturer behind closed doors,” he said. “Today’s announcement between Nippon & U.S. Steel is an insult to the American steelworkers who build our country.”


Tags: NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney Matt Vespa
Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
Perverts in the Senate Derek Hunter
Biden’s War on Christmas and All Things Holy John Nantz
Christmas Gifts: The Newest Target of Climate Change Activists Dennis Prager
Dem Senator Knew His Aide at the Center of Gay Sex Fiasco Was Trouble, But Promoted Him Anyway Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney Matt Vespa
Advertisement