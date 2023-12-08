Mayhem Strikes California Christmas Parade

In November 2021, Spencer wrote about the horrific Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Darrell E. Brooks Jr. drove his SUV into the crowd, killing six people and injuring at least 60 more. In a wild trial, he was convicted and sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without parole, plus 762 years in prison. Everyone has a right to a free and fair trial, but that doesn’t mean it always goes smoothly. It was a circus.

Advertisement

The investigation at 21st St and H St is for a vehicle which collided with 3 adult pedestrians. The pedestrians were transported to a local hospital for car. The driver is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) December 8, 2023

BPD is conducting an investigation at H St and 21st St which is affecting the original parade route. The Parade Marshall is working to see if rerouting the parade is an option. There is no threat to public safety. — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) December 8, 2023

Now, in Bakersfield, California, we have another Christmas parade that was marred by tragedy when a Ford F-150 plowed into the crowd, leaving three people seriously injured. The driver has been arrested, and the investigation remains ongoing (via Fox News):

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Paradegoers Struck After Truck Drives Through Christmas Parade⁰⁰📌#Bakersfield | #California ⁰⁰Emergency crews are on the scene in Bakersfield, California, after a truck drove through the yearly Christmas parade, striking multiple paradegoers who were… pic.twitter.com/hl7xL9jMqL — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 8, 2023





A Christmas parade in Bakersfield, California, was interrupted after people were struck by a Ford F-150 pickup right before the event began, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. According to officials, first responders were dispatched to the site of the parade around 5:30 p.m. after reports of multiple people being struck by a truck. The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement on X asking the public to avoid the area. […] A witness told FOX 58 Bakersfield that they saw the person who drove the truck try to fight officers. According to reports, at least one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. It doesn’t sound like this is terrorism-related or a hate crime. Though, this event comes on the heels of a synagogue shooting in Albany, New York, where a man fired a few shots from a shotgun, yelling “Free Palestine” as he was apprehended by police. Luckily, no one was killed or injured in the attack. It’s possible this could be a road rage incident.

In Portland, Oregon, a man had a complete fit over road closures for the Grand Floral Parade in June and plowed through it, though no one was injured. It was all captured on his dashcam. He was later arrested and charged.